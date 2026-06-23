Letter: Appointment of Cynthia Rodriguez as Yolo County District Attorney

Cynthia Rodriguez at the 2022 Yolo DA Forum

Dear Members of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors,

I am writing to respectfully urge the Board to appoint Cynthia Rodriguez as the next Yolo County District Attorney to complete the remaining unexpired term. As our county navigates this important leadership transition, we need a District Attorney who possesses an unwavering command of the law, deep trial experience, and a profound commitment to fairness and victims’ rights. Cynthia Rodriguez is uniquely qualified to deliver on all fronts.

With years of diverse experience within the criminal justice and state and county systems, Ms. Rodriguez brings unparalleled knowledge to the table. Her distinguished career spans critical roles as a public defender, adjunct law professor at UC Davis, and an advisor and Counsel for major state agencies, including over 10 years at CalPERS, the California Department of Corrections, and General Counsel for the Department of Mental Health and State Hospitals, where she served as an appointment by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She has experience working with and under executives on both sides of the aisle. She also handled employee discipline cases at the prisons. She has experience working directly with wardens and other safety staff at almost all state prison sites. This immense breadth of experience gives her a 360-degree understanding of public safety, fiscal management, and the root causes of crime—such as mental health and housing insecurity.

Ms. Rodriguez is a champion for equal justice who will lead the District Attorney’s office with absolute transparency and integrity. Her approach to law enforcement balances a steadfast commitment to public safety with a strong sense of fairness. She understands that a modern, effective prosecutor must hold individuals accountable for criminal acts while simultaneously utilizing robust, evidence-based programs to reduce recidivism and increase community safety.

Crucially, Ms. Rodriguez will serve the victims of crime in Yolo County with the highest standard of care. She is dedicated to ensuring that the legal system uplifts victims, prioritizes their safety, and treats them with the compassion and dignity they deserve. Furthermore, having already secured over 40% of the county’s vote in a prior election cycle, she holds a proven mandate and deep trust among local residents. She has already reached out to the community to understand their goals and interests.

Yolo County has a rare opportunity to move beyond “business as usual” and establish a District Attorney’s office that truly protects and reflects everyone in our community. I strongly urge you to vote in favor of appointing Cynthia Rodriguez.

Thank you for your leadership and your time.

Sincerely,

Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald

DJUSD School Board Trustee, Area 5, Davis, CA

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