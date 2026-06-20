Letter: Congress Is About to Trade Away Our National Security

There are many things drawing our attention to our federal government right now, but this one is among the more entirely self-inflicted harms coming our way. As short-sighted as recent policies have been, Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act has longer-term consequences than almost any other provision enacted to date.

Section 219, a new provision buried in the National Defense Authorization Act—originally Section 224, now renumbered as Section 219—seeks to establish a permanent system within the Pentagon to integrate Israeli military tech directly into U.S. programs. We need our representatives to step up and remove it.

Representative Mike Thompson is not solely responsible for defeating this massive provision. One lawmaker cannot single-handedly derail a multi-billion-dollar, “must-pass” defense bill. But Representative Thompson should, at a minimum, raise a red flag with his colleagues and constituents about the need to remove Section 219.

The perils are structural and profound. First, this integration introduces intellectual property and espionage risks. By fast-tracking deep-level data fusion in sensitive sectors such as AI and cyber warfare, we expose our most critical military advantages to a foreign nation. This creates a dangerous vulnerability in which technological dependencies or data infiltration could fundamentally undermine our military apparatus.

There is nothing in proposed Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act that prevents Israel from selling technology to other countries or organizations. Section 219, while binding the US to Israel, does not place any conditions on how Israel uses its US influence or provide any assurance that Israel conducts itself in any way consistent with US law or policy.

Many have already pointed out that Section 219 removes vital congressional oversight of how we use our tax dollars. It bypasses regular, democratic funding votes, channeling funds through foreign-aid channels and directly into Pentagon procurement. It aims to permanently tie U.S. military supply chains to a foreign government while deliberately shielding the arrangement from public opposition.

As taxpayers, we see this as a betrayal of our system of governance. Section 219 puts our national defense at immeasurable risk and attempts to permanently influence US policy by a foreign power.

Please urge Representative Thompson to sound the alarm and remove Section 219 from the NDAA.

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