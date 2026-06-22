Pull every dollar.

Let’s take the money out of politics and see who leads.

Not just the dark money. All of it. The Super PAC cash. The lobbyist retainers. The corporate bundlers. The billionaire whisperers. The “consulting fees” that are just bribes with a receipt. Freeze every account. Turn every pocket inside out. See who stays.

You won’t find better politicians. You’ll find fewer politicians. The ones left won’t be the noble public servants. They’ll be the ones with trust funds. The ones whose wealth insulates them from ever needing you. Or the zealots so ideologically rigid they don’t need donors, which is its own kind of disaster. But you’ll see the job for what it is when you strip the fundraising performance from it. The four hours a day of call time. The votes traded for checks. The committee seats bought with contributions. Gone. What’s left? Maybe a person who actually wants to govern. Do they remember how?

The donor class doesn’t just influence politics. It is politics. The money isn’t in the system. It is the system. The candidate who needs your fifty-dollar donation can’t afford to run.

The candidate who doesn’t need your fifty-dollar donation doesn’t need you at all. Pull the money and you don’t get a democracy. You get an aristocracy.

The ruling class reverts to literal inheritance. The working-class mom running for city council vanishes. The union rep eyeing a state seat disappears. The median net worth of a U.S. Senator is over $1 million. The median net worth of an American family is $192,000. The gap isn’t accidental. It’s the moat. It costs over $2 million to run for the House. Over $15 million to run for Senate. That’s not the price of representation. That’s the price of exclusion. And the exclusion works. Over half of Congress are millionaires. Less than two percent of Americans are. The body that writes the laws doesn’t even look like the bodies for which the laws are written. The voice that’s left is the one that was already rich enough to speak without a megaphone.

“But money is speech.” Fine. Let’s hear the speech without the money. Let’s hear the idea without the thirty-second attack ad produced by a consulting firm that bills by the lie. The speech left will be quieter. It might actually have to be about something.

Let’s take the money out of preaching and see who is called.

Not just the tithes. All of it. The tax-free empires. The donation-solicited private jets. The seven-figure book advances. The “seed faith” payments from old women on fixed incomes. The sprawling “non-profit” media networks. Take it all. Every last dime.

The Joel Osteens vanish. The Creflo Dollars pack up. The Kenneth Copelands lift off in a puff of holy jet fuel. What’s left? The preacher in the storefront with the leaky roof. The prison chaplain with a bible and a sore throat. The street-corner prophet shouting about a God who has no marketing budget. The message shifts overnight. “God wants you rich” becomes “God is with you in your poverty.” The faith isn’t measured in the square footage of the cathedral, but in the depth of the soup kitchen line.

But it’s not just the grifters who go quiet. The money didn’t just corrupt the message; it decided which message got the amplifier. The radical Black church preaching liberation theology? Drowned out. The small congregation sheltering immigrants without a 501(c)(3)? Ignored. The money filtered for palatable, profitable prophecy. Take it away and you don’t get purer faith. You get quieter faith. And the ones left shouting will be the ones who never needed the sound system to begin with.

“But they’re saving souls.” Are they? Or are they selling a product? Let’s see who’s called when the salary is zero. Let’s see who stays when the only reward is the work itself. Let’s see which theology was product and which was prophecy.

Let’s take the profit out of healing and see who remains to heal.

The profit. Not the funding. The profit. The shareholder dividends. The CEO bonuses tied to denial rates. The pharmaceutical margins that rely on perpetual sickness. The insurance algorithms designed to find loopholes instead of cures. Strip it. Make every hospital, every clinic, every drug manufacturer a non-profit. Not socialized medicine. Just medicine without a bottom line.

See which doctors stay. The ones who wanted to heal, or the ones who wanted a Mercedes? See which research gets done. The research that saves lives, or the research that sells pills? The profit motive didn’t create penicillin. It created the opioid epidemic. Over 500,000 Americans dead from prescription opioids. The Sackler family made billions. They marketed OxyContin as non-addictive while they knew it was a loaded gun. They settled for pennies and kept their mansions. The profit motive didn’t create the vaccine; it created the treatment you have to take for the rest of your life. The “efficiency” of for-profit healthcare isn’t in the operating room. It’s in the billing department. It’s in the denial letter. It’s in the cancer patient begging on GoFundMe because their insurance found a pre-existing condition in their childhood records. It’s in the Black mother who dies in childbirth at three times the rate of a white mother because the hospital’s margin doesn’t account for listening to her when she says something is wrong.

The pharmacist’s hand counting out pills that cost more than a mortgage payment. The executive’s hand signing the memo that raises the price of insulin because the market will bear it. The system’s hand in your pocket while it points you toward the cemetery.

Let’s take the money out of the news and see what’s left.

The ad revenue. The clickbait incentives. The shareholder demands for growth. The venture capital that turned reporting into “content.” Strip it. Make every newspaper, every broadcast, every website a break-even operation. No profit. Just news.

What survives? The local reporter covering the school board meeting because it matters. The investigative team chasing a story for years without a guarantee of it going “viral.” The foreign correspondent who files from a war zone without a sponsorship deal. The truth becomes viable again when the lies stop being so profitable. The “efficiency” of for-profit news isn’t Woodward and Bernstein. It’s the rage-farming, the both-sides-ism, the algorithm that feeds you fear because fear sells.

Over 2,000 newspapers have closed since 2004. The communities that lost them didn’t lose a product. They lost the watchman. Corruption rises when no one’s watching. Local government costs more when no one’s reporting. The communities that lose their paper are disproportionately poor, disproportionately Black and Brown, disproportionately dependent on the local officials who now operate without scrutiny. The hedge fund that bought the paper, stripped it for parts, and sold the building didn’t kill journalism. It killed accountability. And it made a profit doing it.

This isn’t a policy proposal. It’s an autopsy.

We’re not asking if it would be better. We’re asking what it’s for. The money tells you. Taking it away shows you.

The money isn’t just an influence. It’s the purpose. The purpose of politics is fundraising. The purpose of modern preaching is entertainment. The purpose of healthcare is billing. The purpose of news is engagement. Strip the profit and you don’t improve the system. You reveal its skeleton.

So let’s do it.

Pull every dollar.

Watch the stadiums empty. Watch the airtime go dead. Watch the suits leave the room.

What’s left?

The old woman at the town hall, finally able to ask her question without it being a paid-for photo op. The preacher in the basement with the addicts, with no camera rolling. The doctor in the clinic whose only metric is the patient walking out alive.

You won’t see a better world.

You’ll see the real one.

And you’ll know, finally, who was here for the mission,

and who was here for the commission.

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