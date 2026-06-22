Yolo Supervisors to Interview Three Candidates for District Attorney Appointment

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo County Board of Supervisors is set to interview three candidates Tuesday afternoon before appointing a new district attorney to serve out the remainder of former District Attorney Jeff Reisig’s term, a decision that will shape the county’s criminal justice leadership through early 2029.

According to the county agenda, the Board will “conduct District Attorney Candidate Interviews and appoint a District Attorney to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.” The appointment carries no general fund impact and will fill the vacancy created when Reisig retired from elected office effective May 15.

Under California law, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for appointing a replacement when a vacancy occurs in the office. The selected candidate will serve until Jan. 8, 2029.

“The District Attorney retired from elected office effective May 15, 2026,” the county staff report states. “Pursuant to state law, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for appointing an individual to serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which concludes on January 8, 2029.”

Eligible candidates were required to be registered voters in Yolo County at the time of appointment and maintain an active California State Bar license.

The Board directed staff at its May 26 meeting to begin the recruitment process, ultimately deciding that finalists would be publicly interviewed during the June 23 meeting.

“The Board, exercising its full discretion in determining the process for filling the vacancy, directed staff at its May 26, 2026 meeting to initiate a recruitment process culminating in candidate interviews at the June 23, 2026 Board meeting,” the report states.

The Department of Human Resources opened recruitment May 27 and accepted applications through June 10. A county press release accompanied the recruitment announcement.

“The County received three candidate applications,” the report notes. “All three candidates are being put forward to the Board for interviews.”

The three applicants are Acting District Attorney Melinda Aiello, former Yolo County district attorney candidate Cynthia Rodriguez and longtime Sacramento County prosecutor Ron Linthicum.

The interviews are expected to begin at approximately 1 p.m., subject to formal approval of the agenda.

Aiello enters the process as the acting district attorney and internal candidate. In her application, she emphasized continuity and her nearly three decades of prosecutorial experience.

“Please accept this letter as notice of my interest in filling the remainder of the term of District Attorney recently vacated by Jeff Reisig,” Aiello wrote. “It would be both an honor and a privilege to continue serving the residents of Yolo County as District Attorney, and a profound honor to become the first woman to hold this office.”

Aiello stated that she brings “29 years of experience as a career prosecutor, including nearly 20 years in executive leadership positions and more than 10 years with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.”

She argued that her current role places her in a unique position to ensure stability.

“My experience uniquely positions me to provide immediate continuity and stability during this transition,” she wrote. “Because I am already serving in the role and am familiar with the office’s personnel, operations, budget, and ongoing initiatives, I can ensure the work of the District Attorney’s Office continues without interruption.”

Aiello pledged to maintain existing leadership structures.

“The office is supported by an experienced and talented executive team that has helped build a strong organizational culture and maintain a high level of performance,” she wrote. “I do not anticipate making changes to that team.”

Her candidacy also received several letters of support submitted to the Board.

West Sacramento City Councilmember Quirina Orozco urged supervisors to appoint Aiello.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I recommend the appointment of Acting District Attorney Melinda Aiello to fill the current vacancy in the Office of the District Attorney,” Orozco wrote. “I have been consistently impressed by her integrity, professionalism, leadership, and commitment to public service.”

Orozco added that “maintaining stable and experienced leadership is essential” given “the community expects the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the ongoing Esparto investigation and prosecution.”

UC Davis law professor emeritus Alan Brownstein also endorsed Aiello.

“I am writing to express my very strong and enthusiastic support for the appointment of Melinda Aiello to be the District Attorney of Yolo County,” Brownstein wrote.

“In my judgment, Acting District Attorney Aiello will be an excellent District Attorney for our county,” Brownstein stated. “She has decades of prosecutorial experience as well as the executive background of serving as Chief Deputy District Attorney.”

Brownstein praised initiatives he described as promoting transparency and fairness.

“She is committed to making the criminal justice system more transparent, more equitable and just, and less susceptible to bias,” he wrote.

UC Davis Chief Campus Counsel and Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs Michael Sweeney similarly praised Aiello’s professionalism in a letter submitted to the Board.

“Based on my experience, Ms. Aiello has been reliable, professional, and responsive in her work with UC Davis,” Sweeney wrote. “I offer this reference for your consideration in this recruitment.”

Rodriguez enters the process after previously mounting a campaign against Reisig in the 2022 election.

“This important position has been an important goal of mine, having run for election to this office in 2021-2022,” Rodriguez wrote in her cover letter. “Garnering 18,700 votes, I came in second to the former multi-term District Attorney, but note that is the largest number of votes, and over 40% of the electorate of Yolo County, of anyone competing for this office.”

She described herself as “a career long public servant” and said she had “tremendous respect for this county, this Board, this position and system.”

Rodriguez’s résumé reflects decades of legal experience spanning criminal defense, public defense, state government leadership and private practice. She previously served as deputy director and general counsel for what is now the California Department of State Hospitals and later worked as senior attorney for CalPERS.

In her responses to the county questionnaire, Rodriguez emphasized fiscal restraint.

“My budgeting philosophy is simple: no waste, no excess, and unwavering focus on public safety, justice, and effective operations,” she wrote.

She also highlighted her background in mental health systems and statewide policy.

“Across 44 years in criminal justice, I have served as a criminal defense attorney trying cases in multiple jurisdictions, and have executive attorney leadership roles in major state agencies,” Rodriguez stated.

Linthicum, a principal attorney with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, framed his candidacy around community prosecution and prevention-based approaches.

“As a proud resident of the City of Davis since 2012, a community where I raised my son, I have a profound desire to improve the lives of all Yolo County residents,” Linthicum wrote. “I have been a prosecutor for over 30 years.”

“It is the time I spent in the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Community Prosecution Unit that brings me the most pride,” he added. “Collaborating with our community partners and citizens is a modern approach to law enforcement.”

Linthicum said he has “been collaborating for over 10 years, focusing on the prevention of crime in addition to traditional prosecution.”

He also addressed concerns about ongoing cases.

“I am aware of ongoing high-profile criminal cases, and I fully commit to supporting the successful prosecution of those matters,” Linthicum wrote.

If appointed, Linthicum said he would avoid immediate disruption.

“During the first 90 days as District Attorney, I will commit to making no major changes to the Office to keep continuity,” he wrote. “I will be in the office daily, with an open-door policy, listening to and evaluating staff and office policies.”

The appointment marks the first time in nearly two decades that Yolo County supervisors have selected a district attorney rather than voters. It also comes as the office manages several high-profile prosecutions, including the Esparto fireworks explosion case and other complex matters initiated during Reisig’s tenure.

By the end of Tuesday’s interviews, supervisors will determine which of the three candidates will lead one of Yolo County’s most powerful elected offices through January 2029.

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