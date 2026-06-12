COURT WATCH: Judge Rejects Bid to Reduce Felony in Road Rage Incident

WOODLAND, Calif. — Following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court involving an alleged road rage incident that left one man with a broken nose, Judge Paul Richardson denied the defense’s request to reduce a felony charge to a misdemeanor, despite the accused having no prior history of violent offenses.

Thursday’s hearing covered a case stemming from a car accident that escalated into a road rage altercation between the accused and another driver. During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Robin Johnson called the other driver to the stand to provide testimony regarding the incident.

During his testimony, the witness recounted the car accident, stating he struck the rear of the accused’s vehicle after the car braked suddenly in front of him on a county road. The witness was operating a tractor, which he described as “heavy equipment.”

The escalation occurred after the witness exited his vehicle and approached the accused, asking, “Why did you stop?” In response, the accused allegedly struck the witness in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground. The witness suffered a broken nose as a result.

Following the witness’s account of the altercation, a significant portion of the hearing focused on the admissibility of testimony regarding the accused’s demeanor before the alleged assault.

DDA Johnson asked the witness to describe how the accused appeared during the encounter. The witness testified that the accused was yelling loudly and appeared upset. Deputy PD David L. Muller objected, arguing that the witness could testify about what he personally observed, such as the volume of the accused’s voice, but could not reliably testify about another person’s internal emotional state.

The objection led to an extended discussion regarding the limits of lay witness testimony. Defense counsel argued that describing someone as “upset” or “angry” required speculation because the witness could not know what another person was thinking or feeling. The prosecution maintained that the witness was describing outward observations consistent with someone appearing upset.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Richardson overruled the objection and allowed the testimony to remain part of the record.

Questioning later returned to the alleged assault itself. The witness testified that he was struck once in the nose with a closed fist. He stated that he became dizzy following the impact and believed he may have briefly lost consciousness. According to his testimony, he fell to the ground after being hit and struck his face when he landed.

The witness further testified that the injury was concentrated on the same side of his nose where he had been punched. When asked how long he remained on the ground, he responded that he was down only briefly because he attempted to get up and move away from the accused.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, the defense requested that the felony charge be reduced to a misdemeanor, citing the accused’s lack of prior violent offenses. Judge Richardson denied the request, finding sufficient grounds for the felony charge to remain in place as the case proceeds through the criminal court process.

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