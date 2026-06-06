They wear it on their flags. On their bumper stickers. On their uniforms. The Thin Blue Line. The line between order and chaos. The line between civilization and anarchy. The line that protects us from the darkness.

They’re right about one thing. There is a line. And without it, Pride wouldn’t exist.

Not because the line protected us. Because it provoked us.

The Thin Blue Line didn’t shield LGBTQ+ people from violence. It was the violence. It didn’t keep the peace. It broke the peace. It didn’t prevent the chaos. It created the chaos that made resistance necessary.

There is no Pride without that Thin Blue Line. Not because it enabled us. Because it endangered us. Not because it protected us. Because it persecuted us. Not because it gave us freedom. Because it gave us something to have to fight against.

That tiny blue line didn’t protect us.

It produced us.

June 28, 1969. The Stonewall Inn. Greenwich Village. New York City. The cops showed up at 1:20am. Standard procedure. Standard humiliation. Line up. Show your ID. Show your genitals. Prove you’re wearing the “right” clothes for your “right” gender. The cross-dressing laws. The morality laws. The laws that made existence itself a crime.

The badge was doing what it always did. Enforcing the order. The order that said you didn’t exist. The order that said if you did exist, you should be punished for it. The order that said the uniform was there to protect civilization from people like you.

But that night, the people on the other side of the line stopped accepting the order. They stopped accepting the chaos that was being called peace. They stopped accepting the violence that was being called protection.

Marsha P. Johnson. Black. Gay. Drag queen. She threw the first brick. At the line. Sylvia Rivera. Latina. Trans. Street kid. She was seventeen. She threw the second brick. At the line. Stormé DeLarverie. Black. Butch. Lesbian. She fought the cops who were trying to arrest her. She called out to the crowd. “Why don’t you guys do something?” They did. At the line.

The riot lasted six days. The badge lost control of the streets. The people who had been told they were sick, sinful, criminal, took the streets back. They threw bricks at the line. They threw bottles at the line. They threw themselves against the machine that had been grinding them into dust.

The first Pride was a riot… Against the Thin Blue Line.

Stonewall wasn’t the first time the uniform provoked resistance. It was just the first time the resistance couldn’t be ignored. The 1950s. The vice squads. The morality patrols. The name-and-shame campaigns. The cops would raid bars, arrest everyone, publish their names in the newspaper. The names destroyed lives. The names ended careers. The names broke families. The names killed people who couldn’t survive the shame. The badge wasn’t protecting order. It was enforcing erasure.

The 1960s. The LAPD alone arrested over 6,000 people per year for “homosexual conduct.” The arrests were public. The humiliation was the point. The uniform wasn’t keeping the peace. It was waging war on people who existed.

The Compton’s Cafeteria riot in San Francisco, 1966. Three years before Stonewall. Trans women and drag queens fought back against police harassment. The first recorded trans uprising in US history. The cops started it. The trans women finished it.

The Black Cat raid in Los Angeles, 1967. Two years before Stonewall. Police raided a gay bar on New Year’s Eve. Beatings. Arrests. The patrons fought back. The badge started it. The patrons finished it.

The pattern was already there. The Thin Blue Line was the provocation. The people were the resistance. Stonewall was just the moment the world finally noticed.

The raids didn’t stop after Stonewall. The uniform just changed shape. The bathhouse raids. The AIDS era. Cops wearing hazmat suits to arrest gay men for having sex during a pandemic. The badge closing the bathhouses instead of providing healthcare. The uniform arresting people for surviving while the government let them die.

The transgender targeting. Trans people, especially trans women of color, are still disproportionately targeted by the badge. Still disproportionately arrested. Still disproportionately harassed. Still disproportionately killed. By the same miniscule blue line that raided Stonewall. By the same cops that published the names. By the same uniform that enforced the norms.

Trans people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime. Trans people are overrepresented in prison populations. Trans people, especially Black trans women, are more likely to be killed by police. The trifling blue line that made Pride necessary is still making Pride necessary.

The bathroom bills. The sports bans. The healthcare denials. The laws that make existence a crime. The badge is the enforcement arm. The legislators write the laws. The uniform enforces them. The people suffer. The cycle continues.

And it’s not just us. The dime-store blue line didn’t just make Pride necessary.

It made every single resistance movement necessary.

It made Black Lives Matter necessary. The puny blue line that enforced slavery. The line that enforced segregation. The line that enforced Jim Crow. The line that kills Black people with impunity. The line that made “I can’t breathe” a rallying cry instead of a medical observation. BLM is the resistance the badge produced.

It made the labor movement necessary. The measly line that broke strikes. The line that killed workers. The line that protected property instead of people. The line that made collective bargaining necessary because individual survival was impossible. The labor movement is the resistance the uniform produced.

It made the women’s movement necessary. The cowardly line that enforced coverture. The line that enforced domestic violence as a private matter. The line that protected the abuser instead of the abused. The line that made self-defense necessary because the law wouldn’t defend. The women’s movement is the resistance the precious blue line produced.

The badge doesn’t protect. It produces. It produces the resistance it claims to prevent. It produces the movements it claims to oppose. It produces the chaos it claims to hold back. The line isn’t a shield. It’s a provocation. And every provocation produces a response.

Now, every June, the cops march in Pride parades. They wear rainbow pins. They wrap themselves in flags. They stand between the parade and the crowd and claim they’re protecting us.

Protecting us from whom?

From the violence they enable? From the system they enforce? From the people emboldened by the violent blue line itself?

You don’t get to create the danger and then demand gratitude for standing between us and it.

Corporate Pride. Toyota sponsors Pride parades while donating to politicians who vote against the Equality Act. AT&T flies the rainbow flag while funding the campaigns of lawmakers who push anti-trans bills. Anheuser-Busch makes a special can for June while their lobbyists write checks to the same politicians trying to erase trans healthcare. The rainbow capitalism that profits from the struggle while opposing the liberation. The badge protects the corporations. The corporations profit from the struggle. The struggle continues.

The irony is lethal. The people who made Pride necessary are now celebrating it. The people who raided the bars are now walking past them. The people who arrested the queers are now wearing rainbow pins while they do it.

And they want gratitude. They want us to thank them for protecting us from the violence they produce. They want us to celebrate their presence at the parade that exists because of their absence of humanity. They want us to forget that the token blue line is the reason we have to march in the first place.

Monika Diamond was a Black trans woman in Charlotte, North Carolina. She called the police after being assaulted. The cops arrested her instead. She died in custody. The badge didn’t protect her. The badge killed her.

Tony McDade was a Black trans man in Tallahassee, Florida. He was shot and killed by police in 2020. His name was misgendered in the police report. The uniform didn’t serve him. The uniform erased him.

Nina Pop was a Black trans woman in Sikeston, Missouri. She was murdered in 2020. The police initially ruled her death “not suspicious.” Her family had to fight for an investigation. The pathetic blue line didn’t find her killer. The line dismissed her.

The trans woman who calls the police after being assaulted and is arrested instead. The Black gay man who is stopped for “looking suspicious” in his own neighborhood. The lesbian couple who calls the police after their car is vandalized and is told it was “just kids being kids.” The queer kid who is bullied at school and is told to “toughen up” by the resource officer.

The badge doesn’t protect the marginalized. It polices them. It monitors them. It manages them. It doesn’t keep them safe. It keeps them in line.

And the line is the problem.

When you say “but there are queer cops,” there are. And they still enforce the system that oppresses queer people. They still arrest the people the system tells them to arrest. They still protect the property instead of the people. They still wear the uniform of the institution that made Pride necessary. The uniform doesn’t care who’s wearing it. The uniform does what the uniform does.

When you say “but police protect us now,” protect us from whom? The people who want to hurt us? The people who are emboldened by the same system the police protect? The police don’t protect us from hate. They protect the system that produces the hate. They protect the property. They protect the order. They protect the status quo that made us targets in the first place.

When you say “but Pride is a celebration,” it is. It’s also a protest. It started as a protest. It should stay a protest. The celebration is the reward for the resistance. The resistance isn’t over. The raids didn’t stop. They just changed shape. The laws didn’t stop. They just changed language. The Thin Blue Line didn’t stop. It just changed uniforms.

There is no Pride without the Thin Blue Line. Not because it enabled us. Because it endangered us. Not because it protected us. Because it persecuted us. Not because it gave us freedom. Because it gave us something to fight against.

The badge didn’t protect us. It produced us.

The line didn’t prevent the chaos. It was the chaos. The uniform didn’t keep the peace. It broke the peace. The sad little blue line didn’t shield us from violence. It was the violence.

And every June, when the corporations wrap themselves in rainbows and the cops march in the parade and the banks fly the flags, remember this:

Pride exists because that Thin Blue Line made it necessary.

The first brick was thrown at the line.

The last brick has yet to have been tossed.

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