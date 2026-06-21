Yolo County Civil Grand Jurors Organize a New Support and Advocacy Chapter

The newly formed Yolo County Chapter of the California Civil Grand Jurors’ Association (CGJA) has launched, aiming to create a dedicated network of former grand jurors who are focused on promoting local government transparency, supporting current grand jurors, and recruiting future grand jurors.

“We had our first meeting in late 2025 and ‘hit the ground running,’ in 2026,” said Chapter president, Mike Familia. “We’re looking forward to increasing our outreach efforts and lending our support to both current grand jurors and the Superior Court of Yolo County Jury Services.”

The current Yolo County Chapter of CGJA board slate is as follows:

President: Mike Familia

Vice president: Bob Phibbs

Secretary: Barbara Sommer

Treasurer: Karen Buchko

Member-at-Large: Ahna Heller

In addition to outreach efforts, the new chapter will host the statewide CGJA annual conference in Sacramento on November 1 – 2.

Joining the Yolo County Chapter of CGJA requires that members have served at least one term on a Civil Grand Jury in California.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Chapter, please contact President, Mike Familia via email: mikefamilia@gmail.com

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