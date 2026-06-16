Conflict Delays Arraignment in Yolo County Misdemeanor Theft Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused person facing a single misdemeanor petty theft charge left Yolo County Superior Court on Monday without being arraigned after a conflict prevented the public defender from representing him and the attorney expected to assume the case had already left the courtroom.

The accused appeared in Department 1 on the misdemeanor arraignment calendar charged with one misdemeanor count of petty theft of retail merchandise. Judge Danette C. Brown began by recalling an active bench warrant in the case before turning to the question of who would represent him.

Because the accused could not afford an attorney, the court moved to appoint the public defender. Deputy Public Defender Mattieu Rogers accepted the appointment, acknowledged receipt of the charging documents, and entered not guilty pleas and denials. DPD Rogers told the court that Deputy District Attorney Alisandra Valero had extended an offer for a restorative justice program — a diversion track that can resolve a case without a conviction — and asked for time to discuss it with the accused.

That routine path stalled when it emerged that the accused has a co-defendant who is also represented by the public defender’s office. Representing both would create a conflict of interest, meaning the public defender could not take the accused’s case and the court would instead need to appoint separate conflict counsel.

The conflict attorney expected to step in, however, had walked out of the courtroom. As Judge Brown told the accused that conflict counsel would be appointed in the public defender’s place, she identified that attorney as the one who had “just walked out.” With no conflict counsel present to take the case, the court did not arraign the accused.

Rather than proceed, Judge Brown delayed the arraignment to Tuesday, July 21, in Department 7, where the accused’s case will be folded in with his co-defendant’s so the two remain on the same schedule. The court indicated conflict counsel would be appointed to represent him at that time.

The accused was released on his own recognizance — a release without bail conditioned on his return to court when ordered — and was asked to read and sign an OR form before leaving.

Despite the continuance protecting the accused’s right to conflict-free representation, it also meant a person facing a single misdemeanor left court Monday without his arraignment completed, with the case continuing for more than a month.

The episode points to a quieter strain on the right to counsel. When a public defender’s office is conflicted off a case, the accused depends on conflict or alternate counsel to fill the gap. When that coverage is thin or an attorney is simply not in the room, the delay falls on the accused, who continues to carry an open case — here, one the prosecution itself had already flagged as a candidate for diversion out of the system entirely.

The accused is scheduled to return to Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 21, for the continued arraignment.

Tags/Keywords: Yolo County Superior Court, Court Watch, petty theft, conflict counsel, public defender, restorative justice diversion

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