APTP Challenges Oakland Police Shooting Narrative, Demands Accountability

Oakland Police officer (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) is calling for greater transparency from the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) following the fatal police shooting of a man in East Oakland on Monday, arguing that authorities have not provided enough information for the public to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.

According to a July 13 press release issued by APTP, the organization questioned both the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the police pursuit that preceded it. With the incident occurring less than one week after James Beere was named Oakland’s permanent police chief, police accountability advocates have raised concerns about the department’s new leadership.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. after CHP requested assistance with an individual described as armed near International Boulevard and 40th Avenue. The department said officers gave verbal commands before deploying less-lethal and lethal force during the encounter.

OPD also stated that officers immediately rendered medical aid after the shooting and confirmed that multiple investigations into the incident have been initiated.

According to APTP’s initial report, the incident began with the California Highway Patrol engaging in a pursuit before CHP requested assistance from the Oakland Police Department. The organization questioned why CHP has continued pursuits through Oakland neighborhoods following the death of Dr. Marvin Boomer, an Oakland educator who died during a CHP pursuit in 2025.

In its statement, APTP also criticized public statements made by Beere describing the deceased man as armed and alleging that he attacked officers. The organization challenged Beere’s description of the incident because officials had not yet publicly stated whether the individual pointed a weapon at officers, fired a weapon or otherwise posed what would legally constitute an immediate deadly threat.

Cat Brooks, co-founder and executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, argued that additional information is necessary before the public can determine whether deadly force was justified.

“James Beere has been chief for less than a week, and already Oakland is being asked to accept another police killing with more questions than answers,” Brooks said in the organization’s press release.

The co-founder also said that without further details about whether the individual pointed or fired a weapon, law enforcement agencies should not expect the public to accept official accounts of the shooting without additional evidence.

Consequently, the organization is requesting that OPD and CHP publicly release body-worn camera footage, dispatch audio recordings, a detailed timeline of the incident and additional information regarding the weapon officers alleged was involved. The organization said the public deserves full transparency regarding how the pursuit began, how the encounter escalated and whether department policies were followed throughout the incident.

According to CBS Bay Area, Beere said during a press briefing that the suspect refused officers’ commands before allegedly attacking them with dangerous weapons. Beere said officers first attempted to use less-lethal force before resorting to lethal force.

He also reiterated that law enforcement officers at the scene immediately rendered medical aid following the shooting.

The Oakland Police Department stated that the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, consistent with department policy. According to the department, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, the Oakland Community Police Review Agency, OPD’s Internal Affairs Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are all investigating the incident.

As of Monday evening, the investigation remained ongoing. While the Oakland Police Department said multiple agencies are reviewing the shooting, the Anti Police-Terror Project maintains that Oakland residents deserve greater transparency and a full public accounting of the events that led to the fatal encounter.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: