Newsom Administration Sues Five Cities for Ongoing Housing Law Violations

Ruliff Andrean via Unsplash

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom have launched coordinated legal action against five California cities that the state alleges have repeatedly failed to comply with California’s Housing Element Law, escalating the Newsom administration’s campaign to enforce local housing planning requirements as the state’s housing shortage continues.

The lawsuits, filed against the cities of Calexico, Costa Mesa, Half Moon Bay, Ridgecrest and Turlock, seek court orders compelling each jurisdiction to adopt housing elements that comply with state law. The complaints also request declaratory and injunctive relief and ask the courts to impose penalties authorized under California law.

Announcing the actions, Newsom sharply criticized local governments that continue to resist state housing mandates.

“California can’t solve the housing crisis while some cities sit on their hands and dare us to do something about it,” Newsom said. “These five jurisdictions had every chance to follow the law and plan for their fair share of housing. They chose not to, so now they’ll answer for it in court. Housing law applies statewide, and no city gets a pass.”

The legal actions come as California nears the end of its sixth housing planning cycle. According to the administration, more than 95% of jurisdictions have adopted housing elements that the California Department of Housing and Community Development has determined comply with state law. The five cities named in the lawsuits are each at least two-and-a-half years beyond their compliance deadlines, according to the state.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the lawsuits reflect the state’s determination to ensure every community contributes to addressing California’s longstanding housing shortage.

“California’s housing crisis demands action, not excuses,” Bonta said. “Jurisdictions that remain out of compliance with our Housing Element Law are standing in the way of the homes Californians need. We are well past the halfway point of the current housing planning cycle, and timely compliance is not optional.”

Bonta continued, “As I’ve said many times, no local government has to solve this challenge alone, but every local government has to do its fair share. Today, we’re showing how serious we are about ensuring that every city and county in California adopts a housing element. Restoring the California dream will take an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez said most California jurisdictions have ultimately complied after working with the state, but emphasized that enforcement remains necessary when cities refuse to do so.

“The vast majority of California’s cities and counties have stepped up to achieve housing element compliance,” Velasquez said. “For the small number that are still falling short, the actions we are taking today should send a clear message: no community is exempt from doing its part to solve our housing crisis. Alongside Attorney General Bonta, Governor Newsom and HCD will continue to hold local governments accountable for complying with state law.”

According to the administration, each of the five jurisdictions received repeated opportunities to resolve the issues before litigation began. The state said HCD issued formal notices of violation, allowed each jurisdiction 30 days to respond in writing, and conducted two rounds of meetings with local officials before referring the matters to the Attorney General’s Office.

The state also warned that additional lawsuits could follow against other jurisdictions that fail to remedy violations after receiving notices from HCD.

California’s Housing Element Law has required cities and counties since 1969 to prepare housing plans addressing the needs of residents across all income levels. Every housing element must identify housing needs, analyze barriers to development, identify sufficient land for future housing and establish programs to facilitate residential construction. The plans must also be reviewed and approved by HCD before being adopted.

The state’s lawsuits emphasize that the housing element is more than a planning document.

The complaints allege California continues to experience an affordability crisis that “is hurting millions of Californians, robbing future generations of the chance to call California home, stifling economic opportunities for workers and businesses, worsening poverty and homelessness, and undermining the state’s environmental and climate objectives.”

Each complaint also states that “a key contributor to this crisis is the failure of local governments to plan for the necessary housing supply.”

According to the legal filings, every city is legally required to update its housing element during each planning cycle and identify adequate sites capable of accommodating its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, commonly known as RHNA. The complaints explain that the housing element must also identify governmental constraints that limit housing production and establish programs to remove those barriers.

The lawsuits further note that HCD possesses statutory authority to review local compliance, revoke housing element certification and refer noncompliant jurisdictions to the Attorney General after providing notice and opportunities to cure deficiencies.

Although filed in different counties, the complaints against Turlock, Calexico, Ridgecrest, Half Moon Bay and Costa Mesa contain substantially similar allegations. In each case, the state asks the court to issue a writ of mandate ordering compliance with California housing law, declare that the city violated its statutory obligations and award any fines, penalties and other relief authorized by law.

The administration argues the consequences of noncompliance extend beyond litigation. Under California’s Housing Accountability Act, jurisdictions without compliant housing elements may become subject to the “Builder’s Remedy,” which limits their ability to deny qualifying housing developments based on local zoning rules. In addition, Senate Bill 1037, signed into law in 2024, authorizes civil penalties for jurisdictions that remain out of compliance, with penalty funds directed toward affordable housing within the affected communities.

The state also points to prior enforcement efforts as evidence that litigation can produce results.

According to the administration, settlements have already been reached with Hollister, Artesia, La Habra Heights, Malibu, Fullerton, Coronado and San Bernardino after those jurisdictions agreed to bring their housing elements into compliance.

Officials also cited Huntington Beach as an example of the potential financial consequences of continued noncompliance. The administration said a Superior Court judge ordered the city in May 2026 to pay $160,000 in penalties after refusing for years to adopt a compliant housing element, with additional fines of $50,000 per month until compliance is achieved.

Newsom has made housing production one of the central priorities of his administration, combining enforcement with regulatory reforms intended to accelerate housing construction.

According to the governor’s office, the Housing Accountability Unit has supported development of more than 13,500 housing units, including more than 3,800 affordable homes, through enforcement actions and collaboration with local governments. The unit’s responsibilities were expanded in 2024 to include oversight of state laws affecting homelessness and homeless housing.

The administration argues its broader strategy includes streamlining housing approvals, funding affordable housing and shelters, enforcing local compliance with housing law, expanding behavioral health services through Proposition 1, implementing the CARE Court program and addressing homeless encampments statewide. The governor’s office also cited a reported 9.5% decline in California’s unsheltered homeless population last year as evidence that those efforts are beginning to produce measurable results.

Whether the five cities ultimately prevail or reach settlements with the state will now be decided through litigation in their respective county superior courts. For the Newsom administration, however, the lawsuits send a broader message that California intends to use both administrative enforcement and court action to ensure local governments comply with state housing planning laws.

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