A Silly Story about Sheep Brings Light to Important Themes and Discussions to Children

A critical movie review of Amazon’s The Sheep Detectives (2026)

In an era of family blockbusters, filled with nonsensical gimmicks and tropes (which are used to simply stimulate and pacify children’s short attention spans), The Sheep Detectives stands out as a return to forum in family entertainment. The premise of the film, at a glance, seems to be another quickly produced Hollywood money grab, but when we explore the film deeper, we uncover something that has an untapped layer of depth, not typically seen in PG-rated films. The Sheep Detectives is rated PG, meaning that it is intended for family viewing.

In the 80’s and 90’s this rating had previously been much like rolling the dice, as they typically slapped PG rating onto films that were far from what today’s definition of PG looks like. Its catalog consisted of movies like Jaws, the Goonies and Ghostbusters. Nowadays, it’s hard to get quality PG movies, especially with the emergence of the 12 certificate, which is the rating introduced for films that are not suitable for children under 12. This era has, since its installation, provided a lackluster catalog for family viewership. With this, the concern among audiences is that the implementation of these new ratings has given censorship a way into PG movie structuring.

The worry now is, if the movies that became classics pushed boundaries because of the loose PG rating and explored deeper themes, will children now get the same opportunities in their viewership? That question is what makes The Sheep Detectives so compelling. Family-intended viewership can still have a child-centered focus, while exploring deeper themes and providing enjoyment to adults. That’s why audiences have gravitated towards the film; it’s reminiscent of a time when Hollywood still released PG-Films that were intended for the whole family.

The movie stars Hugh Jackman as a kind, reclusive shepherd named George. In George’s life, his sheep are his top priority and his level of attentiveness when caring for them reflects this. George’s days are filled with feeding, distributing medication and shearing his flock of carefully named residents. Every night before bed George has a tradition of reading his sheep a mystery novel. Their attentiveness is not lost on George, but just how attentive is to be discovered.

One morning after their usual routine bedtime mystery novel, the sheep all wake up to greet George at his door, only to find him lying dead in a field. The sheep decide they can’t let their beloved shepherd’s murder go unsolved, so they haphazardly decide to solve the murder. They begin to investigate the nearby residential town, its key players and those with a motive; thus, quickly turning this tale into a whodunnit.

This story featuring a rag tag group of murder-solving sheep, I believe, is one for the ages. It focuses on a childlike perspective with Lily, while offering an explanation almost like a parental figure with the rest of the sheep. Thus, making it a great family or kid-friendly film to gently delve into difficult topics. Plus, with Hugh Jackman’s incredible performance and characters voiced by the likes of Bryan Cranston, what more could you ask for.

This story is akin to movies like Knives’ Out and the Great Mouse Detective, as it is based on a murder-mystery novel called Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann. It plays out like a typical murder mystery, without leaving something to be desired, even with its easily guessed plot. The movie plays into its simplicity and focuses rather on the thematic nature of the consequences of the sheep detectives’ circumstances.

The Sheep Detectives, though kid-friendly, still is able to lean into more mature themes: such as grief, mortality and the experience of being an outcast. This is mainly done through the focus on Lily and the flock’s relationship with their shepherd George and his recent death.

In this, the main characters slowly begin to bridge the gap between humans and sheep throughout the movie, while also leaning into the depth of darker themes such as betrayal and death. In creating this balance—lightheartedness but also including more mature themes—the movie can introduce important conversations into a more accessible manner for children.

In all, this movie was a great PG watch that explores deeper themes in relation to children. It also provides humor and storylines that pique the interest of both children and adults. It is due to this that I would recommend it for families and anyone alike, as there is something for everyone in it.

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