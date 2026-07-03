Sacramento Stonewall Democrats Condemn Supreme Court Ruling on Transgender Student Athletes

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento this week criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold state laws barring transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports, calling the ruling a setback for LGBTQ+ equality while reaffirming its commitment to supporting transgender youth and their families.

In a statement released following the court’s decision, the organization said it was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling but emphasized that its advocacy for transgender rights would continue despite the court’s decision.

“While the Court has spoken on the legal questions before it, our commitment to the dignity, safety, and equality of transgender people remains unchanged,” the organization said.

The statement argued that participation in school athletics is about much more than competition and that excluding transgender students from sports undermines their ability to participate fully in school communities.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and belong,” the organization said. “For many students, participating in sports is about far more than competition. It’s about teamwork, friendship, confidence, and being part of a community. No student should be made to feel unwelcome or excluded simply because of who they are.”

The club described the Supreme Court’s decision as part of a broader historical struggle over civil rights and equality, saying the ruling should not discourage continued advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ people.

“Today’s ruling is a painful reminder that the fight for LGBTQ+ equality is not over,” the statement said. “Throughout our nation’s history, progress has rarely followed a straight line. Every generation has faced setbacks that tested its resolve, and every generation has been called upon to continue the work of building a more just and inclusive society.”

The organization also expressed solidarity with transgender youth, their families and those who work with them in schools and communities.

“The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento stands in solidarity with transgender youth, their families, educators, coaches, and every member of our community who believes that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the statement said. “We remain committed to advancing policies that protect LGBTQ+ Californians and oppose efforts to marginalize vulnerable communities.”

Club President Neil Pople said national attention has become disproportionately focused on transgender youth participating in sports while other issues affecting children receive comparatively less attention.

“It’s troubling that our nation continues to devote so much time and political energy to policing who a few children play sports with while far too many children are suffering from abuse, exploitation, poverty, hunger, bullying, and violence,” Pople said. “If our leaders are truly concerned about protecting kids, those are the crises that deserve our undivided attention.”

The statement also sought to reassure transgender young people who may feel discouraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“To every transgender young person who may be reading today’s headlines with fear or uncertainty, we want you to hear this clearly: You belong. You are valued. You are loved,” the organization said. “This decision does not define your worth, and it will not diminish our commitment to standing beside you.”

The organization concluded by urging elected officials, advocates and community members to continue supporting transgender inclusion despite the court’s decision.

“As we move forward, we call upon elected leaders, advocates, and community members to reject division and continue working toward a future where every person, regardless of gender identity, has the opportunity to participate fully and authentically in American life,” the statement said.

The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento released the statement June 30 in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding state laws that prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports. The organization said it will continue advocating for policies that protect LGBTQ+ Californians and oppose efforts it believes marginalize transgender people.

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