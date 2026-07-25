Vallejo Police Data Highlights Disproportionate Stops of Black Drivers

VALLEJO, Calif. — Newly-released traffic stop data from the Vallejo Police Department shows Black drivers continued to be stopped at disproportionately higher rates than other racial and ethnic groups, renewing concerns about racial disparities in policing across the city.

The report presents the findings of an extensive data collection initiative implemented under California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act, known as RIPA. All state law enforcement agencies are required to collect detailed demographic data on all pedestrian and traffic stops.

The 2015 law was intended to increase transparency in law enforcement practices and identify possible patterns of racial and identity profiling.

Agencies subject to RIPA are required to report stop data annually. The requirement is intended to promote accountability and a more equitable approach to policing.

The Vallejo Police Department’s RIPA dashboard showed a troubling trend in the data. Despite making up a smaller share of Vallejo’s population, Black drivers accounted for the largest share of traffic stops.

This discrepancy raises concerns about the fairness and equity of the city’s policing practices and underscores the need for continued oversight and reform in law enforcement.

An analysis first reported by the Vallejo Sun found that Black motorists were stopped more often than any other racial group.

The data also showed differences in the frequency of police interactions, including searches and enforcement actions following traffic stops.

Traffic offenses remained the most common reason officers initiated stops, but the data revealed differences in stop rates among racial and ethnic groups, the report said.

California’s RIPA program collects detailed information about every stop made by participating law enforcement agencies, including the perceived race or ethnicity of the person, the reason for the stop, and the outcome of the encounter.

The statewide reporting system was designed to help policymakers, researchers and community members determine whether disparities exist in police enforcement practices.

The Vallejo Police Department publishes RIPA data annually through a public online dashboard. The department said the reports are intended to increase transparency by giving residents an opportunity to review data on police stops and compare local trends over time.

The Vallejo findings are consistent with statewide trends identified by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board.

The board’s 2026 annual report, which examined more than 5 million pedestrian and traffic stops conducted in 2024, found that people perceived to be Black were stopped at disproportionately higher rates than would be expected based on population estimates.

The report found that, compared with other demographic groups, Black people were more likely to be searched, arrested or subjected to certain types of force.

State officials say the purpose of the data collected through the Racial and Identity Profiling Act is not to explain why racial disparities in traffic stops exist, but to help law enforcement agencies identify trends, evaluate policing practices and develop policies to reduce those disparities.

The advisory board has urged agencies to closely examine their data and implement evidence-based reforms when disparities are identified.

The data release comes as public scrutiny of police practices in California has intensified.

RIPA reports have provided communities and policymakers with an important tool to assess the consistency of enforcement actions across racial and ethnic groups.

Several jurisdictions have used these findings to rethink officer training, revise traffic enforcement policies and strengthen accountability measures.

The Vallejo Police Department continues to publish its annual stop data, as required by state law, while the debate over racial disparities in traffic enforcement remains active.

Future RIPA reports are expected to incorporate additional data, enabling local officials, community organizations and residents to better monitor and assess changes in police practices over time.

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