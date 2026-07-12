Yolo Judge Denies Release, Citing Court Violations & Missed Appearances

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge denied a request Wednesday to release a man on his own recognizance or reduce his bail, citing concerns about his repeated failures to appear in court and ongoing violations of court orders despite defense arguments that his conduct is tied to substance abuse.

The accused, currently held in custody in Yolo County, faces multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including drug possession, battery against a spouse and other domestic violence-related charges, contempt of court, violation of a protective order and providing false identification to a peace officer. The charges addressed at Wednesday’s hearing date from 2019 to 2026.

Defense Attorney Jeff Raven asked that the accused be released on his own recognizance, arguing that the accused’s record consists mostly of misdemeanors and that his “conduct” with his ex-wife stems from substance abuse. He stated the accused is participating in a substance abuse program while in custody.

Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez objected to the accused’s release, citing his criminal history and concerns about public safety. She stated that he has a “rap sheet thirty pages long.” She listed drug offenses in 2007 and 2008, a 2010 conviction, providing false information to a peace officer in 2012 and domestic violence charges in 2019. She stated that the accused was placed on probation in 2021 and, a year later, failed to complete batterers’ treatment. She then added that in 2023, he incurred new domestic violence charges.

Chin-Perez then stated the accused failed to appear in court in February 2024 and committed new offenses. She explained that the accused has continued to violate court orders and has consistently failed to appear in court. She stated the accused tries to avoid the process, stressing that she has “no faith” he will comply.

The defense countered the prosecution’s arguments, contending that the accused has learned from his past and that less restrictive alternatives are available.

The probation officer, who was present in the courtroom, added that the victim is not opposed to the accused being released as long as he receives treatment. The officer also stated that the accused was released on his own recognizance in May but, as of June 9, had been in contact with the victim and “forced her to drive him to the probation office.”

Judge Paul Richardson agreed with the prosecution’s concerns about whether the accused would appear in court if released on his own recognizance. Judge Richardson stated that because the accused has previously failed to appear in court, the court has no confidence he will appear on his own. The accused will remain in custody on his existing bail.

The accused’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 21, 2026.

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