Bay Area’s Housing Costs Push Residents Out, with Homeownership Gains Coming at a Price

BERKELEY, Calif. — Bay Area residents priced out of one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets are substantially more likely to become homeowners after leaving the region, but those gains often come with significant tradeoffs, including lower neighborhood incomes, lower-performing schools and greater vulnerability to climate change, according to a new report from the California Policy Lab.

The July report, “Priced Out of the Bay,” found that residents leaving the nine-county Bay Area consistently move to communities where housing is dramatically cheaper, suggesting that the region’s affordability crisis is reshaping not only where people live but who can afford to remain.

“The Bay Area continues to offer tremendous economic opportunity, but it’s also the most expensive metro in the country,” said Evan White, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UC Berkeley and a co-author of the report. “Our research shows many residents are achieving affordable homeownership elsewhere, but often at the cost of lower incomes, lower-performing schools, or greater climate risk.”

The findings build on an earlier California Policy Lab study examining migration statewide, which found Californians who leave the state generally move to substantially cheaper communities and become increasingly likely to own homes in subsequent years.

The Bay Area report sharpens that picture by focusing on Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Researchers used longitudinal, anonymized credit bureau data to track households over time, allowing them to examine where Bay Area residents lived before moving, where they relocated and how their financial circumstances changed afterward.

The results point overwhelmingly toward housing affordability.

The report notes that nearly 40% of Bay Area residents — including nearly half of renters — spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Rents are approximately twice the national average, while the median Bay Area home cost about $1.4 million in early 2026, compared with $915,000 statewide and $425,000 nationally.

Residents who left the Bay Area for another state between 2015 and 2019 moved from neighborhoods where the median home value was nearly $1.2 million to neighborhoods where the median was about $509,000 — a decline of $687,000, or 57%.

The disparity was even greater for San Francisco residents.

People leaving San Francisco for another state moved to neighborhoods where median home values were $916,000 below the nearly $1.6 million median value in the neighborhoods they left.

Renters saw similarly dramatic differences. Those leaving the Bay Area for another state moved to communities where monthly rents were $987, or 38%, lower.

Residents who remained in California but left the Bay Area also found substantial savings. Home values in their new neighborhoods were $434,000, or 40%, lower, while rents were $659, or 27%, lower.

Those moving within the Bay Area, by comparison, encountered relatively little change in housing costs.

The financial implications become particularly apparent when researchers examined homeownership.

One year after leaving the Bay Area for another state, former residents were 15%, or 4 percentage points, more likely to be homeowners. Five years after leaving California, their homeownership rate had increased nearly 33%, or 9 percentage points.

Even residents who moved within the Bay Area became approximately 15% more likely to own a home after one year, despite relatively modest differences in neighborhood home values.

The researchers said the pattern suggests homeownership itself may be motivating some relocation decisions, although the study does not establish why any individual household moved.

The earlier statewide report found an even stronger long-term pattern. Seven years after leaving California, movers were 11 percentage points, or 48%, more likely to own homes than before they left.

But cheaper housing does not necessarily translate into an improvement across every measure of quality of life.

Former Bay Area residents moving out of California landed in neighborhoods where their neighbors’ annual per-capita incomes averaged approximately $17,300, or 23%, less than those in their former Bay Area communities.

The report notes that some workers may retain Bay Area salaries while working remotely, but fully remote employment remains relatively uncommon.

School quality presents another potential cost for families who remain in California after leaving the Bay Area.

Researchers found that Bay Area residents moving elsewhere in California generally landed in neighborhoods served by elementary schools with lower proficiency rates on state standardized tests.

At their new neighborhood schools, the share of students proficient in math and English language arts was approximately 4% to 8%, or 2 to 4 percentage points, lower than at the schools serving their former neighborhoods.

Climate vulnerability also increased.

Residents moving elsewhere in California relocated to communities that were eight percentile points more vulnerable on the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index, while those leaving California moved to communities seven percentile points more vulnerable.

The index incorporates exposure to threats including wildfires, floods and heat waves, along with social, economic and infrastructure conditions affecting communities’ ability to respond to climate change.

“One of the broader questions our report raises is who gets to live in the Bay Area?” said Brett Fischer, a researcher at the California Policy Lab’s UC Berkeley site. “Our research strongly suggests that high housing prices are pushing people out, a trend that some fear may be exacerbated by the AI boom putting more pressure on housing prices.”

The study also challenges the assumption that people leaving the Bay Area predominantly come from its poorest communities.

Residents who left since 2014 generally came from neighborhoods resembling the Bay Area overall in income, housing values and demographics.

Their individual finances, however, told a different story.

Compared with people remaining in the same neighborhoods, those leaving had average credit scores 23 points lower and carried more than twice as much student debt — $10,827 compared with $4,618.

They were also roughly one-third less likely to own homes.

Bay Area residents who left had an estimated homeownership rate of 25%, compared with 37% among neighbors who stayed. They were also younger, averaging 41 years old compared with 48 among residents who remained.

The researchers concluded that the combination of comparatively weaker finances before moving and substantially higher homeownership afterward supports the possibility that many residents have sufficient financial resources to buy homes — just not in the Bay Area.

The report also found migration is changing the region’s demographics.

White residents have been leaving the Bay Area on net, while residents of color — particularly Asian and Pacific Islander households — have either been arriving on net or leaving at lower rates.

That pattern has been especially pronounced in Contra Costa and Solano counties, where migration since 2014 has increased the share of residents of color by approximately 8 to 9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, one of the most visible pandemic-era trends appears to be reversing.

San Francisco experienced dramatic population losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as departures surged. But the California Policy Lab found the city has recorded more arrivals than departures since mid-2024.

The findings complicate the familiar narrative of Bay Area migration.

Residents who leave are not simply abandoning an expensive region and becoming financially worse off. Many achieve something increasingly inaccessible to households remaining behind: homeownership.

Yet the report suggests the affordability problem effectively forces some households to choose among competing benefits — cheaper housing and ownership on one side, and neighborhood income, school performance and climate resilience on the other.

California Policy Lab researchers said their data cannot establish each household’s motivation for relocating. But the magnitude and consistency of the housing differences make affordability difficult to separate from the broader migration pattern.

The statewide study reached a similar conclusion, finding that Californians leaving the state moved to neighborhoods where average monthly housing costs were $672 lower and where median home values were almost $396,000 lower than in the communities they left.

For the Bay Area, those pressures are magnified by housing prices that remain far above even California’s already high statewide levels.

The result is a region that continues to provide extraordinary economic opportunity while making one of the most basic forms of economic security — owning a home — increasingly difficult for residents who do not already possess substantial wealth.

And for some Bay Area households, the path to achieving that security begins with leaving.

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