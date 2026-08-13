Capitalism: Heads They Win, Tails You Bail Them Out

In November of 2008, Bank of America’s CEO sat down and wrote a letter to shareholders. He called the bank “one of the strongest and most stable banks in the world.” At that exact moment, Bank of America owed the Federal Reserve tens of billions of dollars in emergency loans the public didn’t even know existed yet.

That’s not a lie that got caught later. That’s what capitalism looks like when it gets caught standing on a net nobody else was allowed to see.

Here’s the promise capitalism is supposed to run on: No net.

You take the risk, you keep the reward if you’re right, and you eat the loss if you’re wrong. That’s the whole pitch. That’s the only thing that was ever supposed to make it fair. Take away the risk of losing and you don’t have capitalism anymore. You have a casino where the house isn’t allowed to lose, which isn’t a system, it’s a scam wearing a system’s clothes.

So, look at what capitalism actually did the first time this got tested at real scale, because it would not be the last.

TARP, the $700 billion bailout everyone remembers, ended up costing taxpayers a net $31.1 billion after repayments, the official final number. That’s not nothing, but it’s not the real story either. The real story took a forced congressional audit to even see. In 2011, that audit revealed the Federal Reserve had secretly issued $7.7 trillion in emergency loans to banks. Not disclosed. Not debated. Extracted through a Freedom of Information Act fight because the public was never supposed to know it existed at all.

Call that capitalism if you want. I’m calling it what it is. A net woven in secret, sized exactly for the institutions that needed it, invisible to every single person standing underneath it.

Here’s who was standing underneath it.

$11 trillion in household wealth wiped out. Somewhere between 6 and 10 million homes lost to foreclosure. 8.7 million jobs gone. Unemployment cracked 10%. A separate accounting found 12 million households sitting in negative equity that never got anything close to a comparable rescue. And here’s the part that should make you furious: not one bank executive was ever criminally prosecuted for any of it. The savings and loan crisis of the 1980s, a smaller crisis by every measure, sent hundreds of people to prison. This one sent zero.

No net caught any of them. Capitalism didn’t catch them. There was only a floor, and the floor is exactly where they landed, while the people who caused it got a letter calling them “strong and stable.”

This isn’t an accident. It has a name. Economists call it “moral hazard”, the simple, well understood idea that when an institution knows it’ll be rescued no matter what, it has every reason to take on more risk, not less. Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, said flatly after 2008 that what the country was left with wasn’t capitalism at all. His words: profits distributed to private individuals, losses handed to taxpayers. The actual phrase for this, privatize the gains, socialize the losses, predates 2008 by nearly a hundred years, and so does the practice itself. In 1971 the government guaranteed $250 million in loans to keep Lockheed standing. In 1980 it guaranteed $1.5 billion to keep Chrysler standing. This isn’t a new complaint. It’s a documented pattern with a paper trail stretching back generations, and every generation calls it capitalism anyway.

So, the net isn’t an emergency measure. It’s infrastructure. Capitalism rebuilds it every single time, and it always rebuilds it in the same shape, for the same people.

2020, and the net gets wider than it’s ever been, because this time it isn’t just banks holding it up.

More than half of the $525 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, money explicitly meant for small businesses fighting to survive, went to just 5% of the more than 5 million recipients. 812 public companies, businesses the program was specifically written to exclude, took the money anyway. The Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise worth $4.4 billion, took a $4.6 million loan meant for someone’s struggling restaurant. At least 18 members of Congress had financial ties to businesses that collected over $21 million in the same program, while some of those same members were pushing to cut unemployment benefits for the people who’d actually lost their jobs.

Capitalism didn’t just fail small business owners that year. It fucking robbed them, in broad daylight, using their own relief program as the weapon.

By 2023, the net doesn’t even need to hide anymore. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse. The FDIC guarantees every single deposit, not just the standard $250,000 insured limit, absorbing $16.7 billion in losses to do it. Officials went out of their way, on the record, to insist this wasn’t a bailout. It’s never called that. It’s an exception. An intervention. A systemic risk determination. Anything but the word for what capitalism just did again, this time in plain daylight, with no audit required to expose it, because nobody was even trying to hide it.

And capitalism doesn’t even wait for a crisis to do this. It’s load bearing all the time.

In April of 2026, researchers found at least 88 of the largest corporations in the country paid zero federal income tax on $105 billion in combined profits. Instead of owing $22.1 billion at the standard rate, they collected $4.7 billion in rebates. Amazon alone pocketed $17.5 billion in tax subsidies in a single year. I’ll give the honest caveat here too, because I’m not interested in lying to make this angrier than it needs to be: the Cato Institute disputes the exact methodology behind that headline figure, arguing it compares two different accounting systems that aren’t perfectly apples to apples. Fine. Note it. The underlying gap is still obscene, even if the precise number gets argued over by people who get paid to argue over it.

This is not a safety net. A safety net catches everyone under it, that’s the entire point of the word. What actually exists is a structure built and rebuilt, in secret and in broad daylight, in 2008 and 2020 and 2023 and right now, sized specifically to catch the biggest players every single time, while insisting, every single time, with a straight face, that it isn’t what it obviously is. And every single time, they call the whole rigged apparatus capitalism, and dare you to say otherwise.

Go back to the people standing underneath it. The 10 million families who lost their homes. The 8.7 million people who lost their jobs. The small business owners who watched a basketball team take the loan meant for them while their own doors closed for good. Not one of them got a secret trillion dollar net woven under them in the dark. Not one of them got an exception invented on their behalf. They got the floor, and they hit it at full speed, while the biggest players in the same economy got a letter in writing calling them some of the strongest, most stable institutions in the world.

So ask the only question that actually matters, and stop letting them dodge it. A system that requires secret loans, emergency guarantees beyond its own legal limits, hijacked small business relief, and tens of billions in engineered tax breaks, every single time, just to keep its biggest winners standing, while everyone else falls all the way to the ground and nobody goes to prison for building it that way on purpose.

That’s not capitalism working. That’s capitalism’s biggest winners cheating, openly, for a hundred years, and calling it an economy.

How is this supposed to be working?

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