COURT WATCH: Jury Trial Delayed Despite Accused’s Consistent Court Appearances

LOS ANGELES — A felony jury trial scheduled Wednesday at Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Airport Courthouse was delayed after the prosecution said a necessary officer witness was unavailable while on vacation, further extending a case that has remained pending for more than eight months.

According to court records, the accused is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon or other prohibited person under California Penal Code Section 29800(a)(1). The charge stems from an alleged offense on Nov. 28, 2025, the same day the accused was arrested.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the original complaint on Dec. 2, 2025, four days after the arrest. The case continued for approximately four more months before the accused pleaded not guilty to the information on April 7, 2026.

Nearly four months after that proceeding, the accused appeared at the Airport Courthouse for the scheduled jury trial Wednesday. Court records show that he has been present for every required court appearance throughout the eight-month-old case.

During Wednesday’s proceeding, Deputy District Attorney Keith Takashi Koyano informed Judge Joseph J. Burghardt that the prosecution was not ready to begin the trial. DDA Koyano explained that a necessary officer witness was on unpaid vacation.

DDA Koyano requested that the trial be continued until either Aug. 7 or Aug. 10 because of the officer’s absence. Judge Burghardt, however, stated that the matter needed to be reset sooner rather than later and scheduled the next proceeding for the following day.

The continuance extended the proceedings into their ninth month despite the accused’s record of attendance at every required court appearance.

According to a 2025 report from the National Center for State Courts, attending court can create financial burdens that include missing work and paying for transportation or child care. The report notes that parties may bear these costs every time they appear in court, regardless of whether the proceeding moves forward as expected.

The accused remains released on his own recognizance while the felony case is pending. Deputy Public Defender Melanie R. Schoenberg informed the court that she would appear on the accused’s behalf at the next proceeding.

Judge Burghardt ultimately continued the jury trial until Aug. 6. The case remains pending in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

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