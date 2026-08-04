Santa Clara Judge Favors Rehab Over Jail, Rejects Prosecution’s Push for Incarceration

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County judge ordered a defendant released from custody Monday rather than imposing the additional jail time sought by prosecutors, emphasizing accountability, personal responsibility and rehabilitation as the defendant returned to the community.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo made the decision during a sentencing hearing after the defendant had been held in custody on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Prosecutors had requested that the defendant serve 180 days in custody rather than the previously stated 90-day sentence.

The request reflected the prosecution’s position that the failure to appear warranted additional consequences. The difference between the sentence sought by prosecutors and the court’s final decision reflects a broader debate within the criminal legal system over how courts should respond to failures to appear and whether additional incarceration is necessary.

Research from the National Institute of Justice has found that certain rehabilitation programs can reduce recidivism among adults involved in the criminal legal system, contributing to ongoing discussions about whether interventions focused on rehabilitation can help prevent future justice system involvement.

The court considered the defendant’s custody credits, including 72 actual days served and an additional 72 days of credit, for a total of 144 days. Judge Gogo accounted for those credits when determining the defendant’s sentence and stated that any remaining custody credits would be applied toward the defendant’s fines and fees, including restitution-related obligations.

Rather than remaining in custody, the defendant was placed on probation and ordered to comply with several conditions. Those conditions included a lifetime prohibition on possessing firearms, a search condition, restrictions on narcotics use, avoiding locations associated with illegal substances, participation in substance abuse programs and seeking employment.

Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Gogo focused on the defendant’s conduct in court and his willingness to take responsibility. He noted that the defendant’s emotional state showed that he cared about his case and what happened to him.

Judge Gogo also acknowledged that the defendant’s gratitude for being released demonstrated accountability for his actions. Before concluding the hearing, the judge encouraged the defendant to make decisions that would prevent future contact with the criminal legal system.

“You need discipline, courage and strength,” Judge Gogo told the defendant, emphasizing the personal responsibility required to avoid returning to custody.

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