COURT WATCH: Santa Clara Judge Weighs Poverty, Mental Health in Sentencing, Orders Probation Instead of Additional Jail Time

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ordered a defendant to remain in the community on probation and undergo mental health treatment rather than serve additional jail time during a sentencing hearing Monday that highlighted the impact of financial hardship and the need for treatment.

The court addressed four separate dockets, including three felony matters and one misdemeanor. For the felony matters, the court imposed a concurrent 364-day county jail sentence that could be modified through mental health treatment court, along with two years of probation.

The defendant had accumulated substantial custody credits, which reduced his remaining jail time.

The court handled the misdemeanor case separately. Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo denied probation in that matter, following the prosecution’s recommendation, and the parties discussed a 14-day jail sentence.

The defendant had 16 days of applicable credit, leaving two additional days of credit that Judge Gogo applied toward financial obligations associated with the case.

The defendant’s defense attorney, Marlene C. Gaucin, explained that although the defendant was employed, he was essentially breaking even financially and would be unable to afford the fines and fees associated with the cases.

Judge Gogo subsequently stated that the court would waive the applicable nondiscretionary fines and fees. He referenced the case People v. Dueñas and discussed the court’s obligation regarding defendants who are unable to afford certain court-imposed costs.

The hearing also placed significant emphasis on mental health treatment. As part of probation, the defendant was ordered to enter any psychological treatment programs required.

Judge Gogo indicated that the defendant would return for a mental health treatment court review in September.

The court ultimately incorporated mental health treatment and continued supervision into the defendant’s probation while accounting for his custody credits and financial circumstances.

For defendants living paycheck to paycheck, even court costs that may appear modest can represent a significant burden. The hearing illustrated how financial hardship can affect the consequences of a criminal sentence.

Judge Gogo also instructed the defendant to check in with AllianceOne within 30 days of the hearing to determine a payment plan, although the court had waived the applicable nondiscretionary fines and fees. The hearing did not clarify what remaining financial obligations the payment plan would cover.

The defendant will remain in the community under probation and treatment requirements rather than serving additional jail time. The case is scheduled to return to mental health treatment court Sept. 9.

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