They Didn’t Fix Poverty, They Fixed the Ruler.

In 1963, an economist named Mollie Orshansky sat down with one number. The cost of a bare minimum food budget for a family. She multiplied it by three, because back then, food ate up roughly a third of what a family spent in a year. That math became the official poverty line for the United States.

It has been adjusted for inflation every single year since.

It has never once been rebuilt.

Look at where that one 1963 number has traveled. A family of four’s poverty line was $3,000 that year. By 2026 it’s $33,000. Eleven times higher, and there’s a strange little scar in the middle of that climb worth noticing: the guideline actually held flat at $22,050 for both 2009 and 2010, the only time in the guideline’s entire history that two years in a row landed on the exact same number, because the financial crisis briefly pushed inflation itself backward.

Eleven times higher sounds like real movement. It isn’t.

Because the ruler measuring it never moved at all. Food isn’t a third of what a family spends today. It’s somewhere around 7 to 13%. Housing alone eats 41% of a low income household’s budget now. Healthcare spending per person has climbed roughly eightyfold since 1960. The entire foundation the ruler was carved from collapsed decades ago, and the number on it kept climbing anyway, because the law only requires it to track inflation, not reality.

Nobody rebuilt the ruler. They just kept reading it like it still meant something.

Here’s what almost every other wealthy country uses instead. Not a fixed ruler. A living one. The OECD and the EU set their poverty lines at 50 to 60% of the country’s own median income, so as a society gets richer, the ruler grows with it. As living standards shift, the marks on it shift too. It’s relative, because poverty itself is relative, what counts as getting by changes as everything around a person changes.

The United States kept the dead one. Carved once, in 1963, and never touched since, while everything about how people actually live moved on without it.

So how far off is the number the dead ruler produces from what’s actually happening?

The federal poverty rate says about 10.6% of the country is poor. United Way runs a separate, decades old research project called ALICE, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Their finding: 41% of US households can’t afford a basic survival budget where they live. Not poor by the government’s ruler. Broke anyway.

Different measurement, same story. The Economic Policy Institute looked at wages instead of household budgets entirely, a totally separate method, and found 45% of the workforce earns less than $25 an hour, which happens to be the actual living wage calculated by MIT.

Two independent research teams. Two different methods. Neither one talking to the other. Both landing in almost exactly the same place.

Not a majority. Close enough that it should be one.

Now put the minimum wage next to all of that. $7.25 an hour. Frozen since 2009. In no state in the country does that number meet MIT’s living wage calculation. Not one. The national median rent for a one bedroom apartment runs about $1,500 a month. Work full time at federal minimum wage and gross monthly income comes to $1,257.

Rent alone costs more than the whole paycheck.

You’d think, given all of that, someone would be racing to rebuild the ruler. Someone is. Just not in the direction you’d hope.

In May of 2025, the Office of Management and Budget floated a plan to change how the poverty line gets adjusted for inflation. Not to fix the ruler. To file it down. The proposal swaps the current inflation measure for something called chained CPI, which rises more slowly, year after year, than the one currently used. This isn’t new. The same idea got floated in 2019, drew tens of thousands of public comments in opposition, and got shelved. It’s back.

Here’s what filing down the ruler actually does, because the mechanism matters. It doesn’t lift a single person out of poverty. Nobody’s rent goes down. Nobody’s paycheck goes up. It just shaves the marks on the ruler a little closer together every year, so that fewer people cross the threshold, on paper, while their actual lives stay exactly where they were. Run the math backward and if this had been in place since 1999, roughly 2 million fewer people would have been counted as poor in a single year, hundreds of thousands would have lost food assistance and Medicare help, and not one of them would have actually had more money.

As of the most recent guidelines published, the file hasn’t touched it yet. It’s sitting there, ready, able to be picked up any time someone decides to.

I’ll give credit where it’s due, because leaving it out would be dishonest. There’s a bill in Congress right now, the Poverty Line Act of 2025, pulling in the exact opposite direction, trying to rebuild the ruler using real HUD rental data instead of a 1963 grocery list. Someone in that building is actually trying to fix it. It’s just not the someone holding the file.

So why shrink the count instead of fixing the ruler for real.

Follow the money, and it isn’t complicated. It’s just greed, stated plainly.

The top 1% of this country just hit a record 31.7% share of all its wealth, the highest number the Federal Reserve has recorded since it started tracking in 1989. Fifty five trillion dollars. Almost as much as the entire bottom 90% combined. The bottom half of the country holds 2.5%. In a single year, the ten richest billionaires in the country got $698 billion richer.

And there it is. The ruler was never actually built to measure poor people at all. It was built to measure just enough of them to look official, while the real number worth measuring, the one at the very top, never gets put anywhere near it. Nobody’s filing down the wealth chart. Nobody in that budget office has ever floated a proposal to make the top 1%’s share look smaller on paper. The only ruler anyone’s trying to shrink is the one pointed at the bottom.

The money isn’t missing. It was never missing. It’s sitting at the top, in record amounts, right now, while the people holding the file keep looking for cheaper ways to say there are fewer people beneath them.

The ruler was never a measuring tool. It was a story, dressed up as math, and the story only had to be convincing enough to keep the real number, the one at the top, out of the frame entirely.

They know it’s broken. Twice now, they haven’t tried to fix it. They’ve tried to file it down further. And every single year they leave it exactly where it is, the people holding all the money keep holding more of it, while everyone else gets told, officially, on paper, that things are fine.

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