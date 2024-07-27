COURT WATCH: Prosecutor Asks Judge to Reprimand Accused in Preliminary Hearing

MARTINEZ, CA – Deputy District Attorney Karly Goodside this week urged Judge John C. Cope to

reprimand the accused for violating probation conditions during a preliminary hearing here in Contra

Costa County Superior Court.

But Deputy Public Defender Charles Forster argued violations of probation DDA Goodside refers to

are not entirely true, and for that reason, the court should avoid reprimanding the accused.

DDA Goodside maintained the accused has repeatedly failed to attend court, has not attended Victim

Impact Panel (VIP) meetings, and has made “no contact with probation since February 5.”

Judge Cope also added the court files show the phone number the accused provided to probation has

been “disconnected.”

DPD Forster noted the accused “added himself to the calendar” this date after the previous court

dates “slipped his mind.”

DPD Forster also said the accused has attempted to reach probation but has not been able to

communicate with them. DPD Forster added the accused “did leave messages on the machine.”

As recess approached, Judge Cope urged DPD Forster and the accused to call probation, make the

necessary changes during recess, and be ready to give an update.

When the court was back in session, DPD Forster said the accused and probation office spoke during

the recess and “exchanged new information … like the new phone number,” adding that records of

attendance for VIP will be shared with the court.

