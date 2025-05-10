Davis City Council Considers Measure J/R/D Amendment for Affordable Housing

The Davis City Council is being asked to weigh a critical amendment to Measure J/R/D—the city’s landmark voter-approval requirement for converting farmland or open space to urban use—as it faces mounting pressure to accommodate its fair share of affordable housing.

The Council will also evaluate election timing for two major peripheral housing proposals: Village Farms and Willowgrove.

A staff report for Tuesday’s Council meeting outlines a complex set of options for when and how to move forward with both the proposed amendment and the project-level votes required under current law. The recommended timeline places the Measure J/R/D amendment, along with the Village Farms and potentially Willowgrove projects, on the June 2, 2026 primary ballot.

The proposed reforms, still in early development, would create a framework to exempt certain projects from the voter approval process if they meet ambitious thresholds for affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and community benefits.

While Measure J/R/D was renewed by voters in 2020, the city’s 2021 Housing Element explicitly calls for amending it to support the production of affordable housing.

In addition, Staff noted that the impetus for such revisions comes from General Plan Housing Element Program 2.6, which says in part, “Amend language already in Measure J/R/D that exempts from its public vote requirements projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for city services, or other changes to city ordinances that would help create affordable housing.”

However, staff noted, “Any change to Measure J/R/D/ would require a public vote.”

According to the staff proposal, a Measure J/R/D exemption could be granted to projects that offer significant public benefits.

The city is increasingly concerned about the possibility of meeting current and future housing requirements—especially for low and very low income people—without changes to the existing law.

“It should be noted that very little existing agricultural or open space land eligible for development remains within the city limits,” staff warns in the staff report. “In addition, the city of Davis has been able to meet its legal fair share of housing within the city limits.”

However, they warn, “that fact is becoming more untrue as the years pass and lands become unavailable or developed. As the city reaches build out, it will become increasingly more difficult to find property to designate for housing to meet our fair share requirements.”

Therefore, “the Measure J/R/D process becomes applicable to all annexation applications”

One option under consideration is a minimum 50% affordable housing requirement, distributed across moderate, low, very low, and extremely low income levels. In addition, developers could be required to dedicate land, build infrastructure, and ensure long-term affordability through deed restrictions.

Climate-related provisions could also qualify a project for an exemption. For example, a development might offset more than 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions, be connected to a microgrid, or provide agricultural mitigation beyond existing requirements.

Community infrastructure—such as parks, drainage systems, or city facilities—could serve as a third qualifying pathway, either through direct construction or financial contributions based on a per-acre metric.

Staff recommend that relevant commissions, including Social Services, Climate and Environmental Justice, Planning, and Fiscal, weigh in on how these features should be structured and implemented.

Timing is central to the Council’s deliberations. A standalone special election in November 2025 would cost an estimated $380,000 and must be called by June 17, 2025. Staff and the Council’s subcommittee—Councilmembers Josh Chapman and Bapu Vaitla—believe this date is not feasible due to both cost and the complexity of drafting final amendment language in time.

An April 7, 2026 special election is also possible, but carries similar cost concerns and may not be any more efficient.

The emerging consensus is to place the Measure J/R/D amendment on the June 2026 ballot alongside the Village Farms proposal, which has already released its Draft Environmental Impact Report and begun negotiations on a development agreement. That gives city staff about eight months to finalize the EIR, gather feedback from key commissions, and prepare council actions.

Willowgrove, a second peripheral development proposal for 1,250 homes on 232 acres, is currently targeting the November 2026 election. Although staff explored the possibility of accelerating its timeline to June, both the city and its EIR consultant determined that the technical documents could not be completed in time without compromising public review or legal adequacy. That means Willowgrove is likely to appear on the November 3, 2026 general election ballot, with planning commission hearings expected in February or March of that year.

Village Farms, meanwhile, would need to finalize its development agreement, complete commission review, and earn council certification of its EIR by January 13, 2026, in order to qualify for the June 2026 ballot.

Measure J/R/D—originally passed as Measure J in 2000 and renewed as Measure D in 2020—grants Davis voters the final say over any proposed annexation of agricultural or open space land for urban development. Its defenders argue it ensures local control and smart growth, while critics have long contended it has exacerbated housing shortages and exclusionary outcomes.

As adopted, the law already includes narrow exemptions for land used for public schools, parks, and certain public facilities, as well as an extremely limited housing carveout: up to five acres per year may be redesignated for 100% affordable housing, but only if no other urban land is available and the city is falling short of its state-mandated housing targets.

The proposed amendment would expand these exceptions by creating performance-based pathways for projects that align with city goals on housing affordability, environmental justice, and infrastructure.

Importantly, staff stresses that the amendment would not approve any specific development, but merely set new rules for which projects must go to a vote. All projects would still undergo environmental review under CEQA.

The timing of this potential reform also intersects with the city’s broader General Plan update, which is already underway in partnership with Raimi + Associates. That update will guide land use and development through 2050 and will likely identify new areas for housing that would, under current law, require voter approval.

Council and planning staff are also considering the introduction of an “Urban Limit Line”—a concept that would provide a geographic framework for long-term growth and offer voters greater clarity about the extent of future annexations.

Ultimately, any change to Measure J/R/D must go before voters. And even with reform, any project that fails to meet the new criteria would still be subject to a citywide vote.

On May 13, the City Council is expected to provide guidance on two key questions: how to structure the proposed Measure J/R/D amendment, and when to place it—and the associated projects—on the ballot.

With Davis facing both rising housing needs and fiscal pressure to manage election costs, staff and subcommittee members appear to favor a coordinated June 2026 election. That ballot could become a turning point in Davis’ growth strategy, asking voters to not only decide the fate of new housing on the city’s edge, but also whether to modernize the 25-year-old growth control measure that has shaped the city’s development ever since its approval.

