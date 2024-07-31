Deos Files for Davis City Council, District 2

Special to the Vanguard

On Friday, Linda Deos officially filed to run for City Council for District 2. The current councilmember representing District 2, Will Arnold, announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking reelection. Linda is a current member of the Planning Commission and longtime resident of Davis.

When asked why Linda wants to be on City Council: “I am running to bring my years of service and knowledge to the council. I care about this community and am committed to seeing it continue to thrive. I have decades of relevant experience, from my work as a consumer protection attorney, to serving on multiple City Commissions and volunteering for many local nonprofits.”

Linda prioritizes affordable and available housing, planning for a climate-ready city, and creating a fiscally responsible budget. Linda’s prior experience will help her navigate these issues as an elected official. “We all know our housing is too expensive in Davis. We need to work to address that, because we have kids who went to our schools, went to good colleges, and still can’t afford to move back here. For me, that’s a big issue,” Linda said.

This has been one of the hottest summers in memory, and Linda wants to ensure we are ready for the future. “We need to make sure everyone is safe during these heat waves. We have elderly neighbors who rely on energy for life-saving devices and we have neighbors who can’t afford the rising energy prices to keep their homes cool. I promise to ensure the City does everything it can to provide spaces for everyone to stay cool during the summer; or stay dry during winter storms.”

Linda’s service on the Planning Commission and Utilities Commission has helped her understand the City’s budget. She said, “Our City, like many others, is facing financial issues. We need to work to address these problems, while making sure our spending is responsible. There are ways we can create new revenue streams and ways we can decrease spending. I plan to make sure we budget for the present and the future, while preserving the services we care about.”

If elected, Linda is committed to listening to everyone in our city, to identify problems and find solutions. On her approach to accomplishing this, Linda said, “We have a unique community; we have a wealth of experts in almost every area thanks to our connections with the University. I hope to tap into this incredibly educated and informed populace to find sensible solutions. I will also meet with any resident to hear what their problems are. Whether that is a specific pothole on their street, or their thoughts on the General Plan, I believe our community is stronger when every voice is heard.”

Linda is entering her 27th year as a practicing attorney whose woman-owned firm focuses on representing consumers in disputes with creditors, banks and other financial institutions. Linda serves as a court-appointed mediator in the Eastern District of California and is past-president of the Sacramento Valley Bankruptcy Forum. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and her Bachelor’s Degree in International Policy Studies from Middlebury College – Monterey Institute of International Studies. After obtaining her B.A., Linda was chosen to be a delegate to the United Nations Decade for Women in Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to her professional work and service on the City Planning Commission and Utilities Commission, she also served as the elected Chair of the Yolo County Democratic Party, Davis Site Volunteer Coordinator for the Yolo Food Bank during COVID-19, Cabinet Member for Paul’s Place, Board Member for the Yolo Basin Foundation, volunteer with the Davis Interfaith Rotating Shelter, and much more.

“I am ready to bring my experience, my commitment, and my leadership to the Council. My wife and I were accepted into this community when I moved here over a decade ago. I am indebted to what this city has given me, so I want to give back by earning your vote and serving you for the next four years.”

Categories:

Tags: