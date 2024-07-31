Yolo County Business PAC Announces $25K Contribution to Prop 36

Special to the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – Members of the Yolo County Business Community have come together to form a PAC to support the rollback of Prop 47. The group on Tuesday reported they raised $25,000 through the Yolo County Business PAC to support California’s Proposition 36 on the November 2024 ballot.

According to their release, “Proposition 36 would rollback the disastrous policies enacted by Prop 47 in 2014 and reinstate penalties for drug and theft offenses statewide.”

Yolo County Business PAC Chair Jeff Morgan announced the contribution, stating “Businesses and families across Yolo County have suffered as a result of the misguided policies at the state level that have diminished accountability for those engaged in criminal behavior and made the job of law enforcement and prosecutors more difficult. Prop 36 will fix many of these issues and help return public safety to California.”

The effort to reform Prop 47 is being led by law enforcement, prosecutors, and members of the statewide business community. The measure was placed on the ballot after 910,441 Californians signed the petition to qualify the measure.

The Yolo County Business PAC was launched in 2023 to support candidates and causes in support of the economic growth and prosperity of Yolo County.

The Yolo County Business PAC is a non-partisan general purpose committee supported by community leaders and business owners from around the region.

Categories:

Tags: