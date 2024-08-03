Beloved Village Calls for Real Solutions to Homelessness, Not Abandoning ‘Hope’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Alex Volpe, executive director of homeless advocate Beloved Village, strongly criticized San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced plans to clear homeless encampments across California and in San Francisco.

Volpe, whose organization Beloved Village addresses homelessness and instability for young people in California, condemned Mayor Breed’s plan to conduct a “very aggressive sweep” of homeless encampments in San Francisco.

Volpe argued this approach will only hide the problem temporarily and not address the root causes of homelessness.

“Clearing encampments leads to arrests and jail time for people barely getting by. But what does it solve? Encampments always creep back in new locations,” Volpe said.

He emphasized that adding a criminal record to the homeless population’s existing problems will not help them find employment or housing.

Volpe shared his personal experience, stating, “I personally have spent decades working with young people who have been tossed aside and treated as criminals despite the fact that they are homeless and trying to find food for their younger siblings.”

He highlighted the transformative impact of stable housing and resources on these young people.

Volpe noted communities with high housing costs, like the SF Bay Area, also have high rates of homelessness, leading to increased petty crime and visible street living.

According to Volpe, effective policies need to focus on creating housing options and economic opportunities, rather than merely relocating homeless people and burdening them with fines and arrest records.

Volpe called on Mayor Breed and Gov. Newsom to invest in real solutions, such as the programs offered by Beloved Village, asserting these programs, which provide comprehensive resources for young women, trans youth and their families, have been proven to reduce homelessness.

“Criminalizing and punishing homeless people is unethical, inhumane and financially irresponsible. It costs cities far more to arrest, jail, and prosecute homeless people than it would cost to provide them with affordable housing and support services,” Volpe added.

Beloved Village, established in 2020 by the Young Women’s Freedom Center, builds community-based housing solutions for girls, women, and trans people who have gone through the dangers of living on the streets as well as incarceration, and impoverishment.

Beloved collaborates with communities throughout California to develop innovative housing and resource solutions, promoting economic mobility and a future free from systems involvement.

