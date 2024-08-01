Commentary: Davis Punts on Housing For 2024

It could have been a very different year in Davis. The council could have moved the ball forward on housing by pushing for one of the Measure J projects to be on the ballot in November.

That would have made a good deal of sense. The voters most likely to support housing projects – occasional voters who tend to be renters and of course students – are most likely to vote this November. That was even before the shift in the national landscape in the last week.

Instead, the council decided to put a tax measure on the ballot and they didn’t want to do anything controversial to interfere with that. Except of course they did.

The council made the decision – over the strong objections of many engaged voters in the city – to revamp the commission system. Why they chose that issue to fight it out with the voters is beyond me. Doing so in an election year is hard to fathom. Doing so in a year where they wanted to pass a revenue measure is political malpractice.

The result is that the council did everything they said they wanted to avoid by putting off the housing proposals until 2025 – except worse. They did on an issue that is at most secondary and at worst periphery.

But it’s actually a good deal worse than that because what they did makes it a lot less likely that a Measure J project can pass a vote of the people. In both 2005 and 2009, the city council ran Measure J votes in special elections – both got blown at by the voters because it was mainly the engaged population voting and most of those tend to be anti-housing. Moreover, it is easier to motivate angry voters – voters angry about a project than motivate people who have nominal support for a project.

After 2009, the council did not put another Measure J measure on the ballot until 2016 and they did them either in general elections or running in conjunction with council elections.

There was one exception to that – the 2022 DISC Election which was a June election with the council in November. So between 2016 and 2020 – two projects passed and two narrowly lost. In 2022, DISC got blown out. There are reasons for that, but one big one is that it was in a low turnout election.

The reality is that if you want a project to have a chance to pass – you put it on an election where students are likely to vote and where people are motivated to vote for other measures and then check off the project down ballot.

Will Measure Q pass? I still think it will. It is a General Election where 80 percent of the voters are likely to cast their ballots. Most people are disconnected from the issues motivating opposition to the sales tax. I think they should have run it along side the Measure J election and would have had no choice.

But if you were trying to tank things, flubbing the commission issue was a good start.

It’s actually worse than this. Council also had a chance to put a Measure J amendment on the ballot. Hey – it would have been controversial. It might not have passed. But the council and city need to start this conversation.

As I have laid out many times, the city has a real problem on housing. The state is cracking down on Housing Elements and has at the same time cranked up the housing requirements.

The city has already acknowledged they will not be able to meet the 7th cycle RHNA requirements strictly with infill. (I keep pointing out that opposition to North Covell Creek wasn’t taking this into consideration). I still believe that at some point the state or a third party will take Measure J to court and get invalidated – and that is particularly the case if the next housing project gets voted down.

The two best ways to insure that this does not happen would have been to: (a) pass a Measure J project and (b) pass a Measure J amendment which allows for some exemptions to Measure J projects.

The best time to have done either of those things: November 2024.

Will we get another shot for a Measure J amendment in November 2028 – possibly. It might be too late. Hard to know. If we see Measure J projects voted down, someone might say enough and pull the trigger on a lawsuit.

But no, the council wanted to clear the lane for Measure Q and then fumbled the ball with the ill-advised commission fight.

So here we are – nothing on the ballot for the fall for housing, and a muddied prospect of the revenue measure passing – although given it only needs 50 percent of the vote, I still think it will. Stay tuned.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: