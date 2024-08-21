Commentary: We Need To Find a Funding Mechanism If We Want to Make Housing More Affordable

As I have laid out in my most recent series of articles on housing – I have increasingly lost faith in the ability of our state and local leaders to address the housing crisis.

There was a pretty good op-ed in the OC Register this week from Ricardo Flores, executive director of LISC San Diego and Konstantin Hatcher, senior director of community impact at California YIMBY.

The editorial writers are once again calling on lawmakers to remove “the chokehold of single-family zoning.”

They note that “The median price of a home in California is now nearly $1 million.”

They argue that “Much of this insane cost of housing is actually not the house itself, but the land beneath it.”

This is where it gets interesting to me.

“Land value is not inherent to a piece of dirt; it grows from all the valuable things that are happening around that land – in the case of cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and others, that value is the sum total of good-paying jobs, great schools, cultural amenities, theater, arts, restaurants, beaches, mountains – all the things that people would pay good money to have in their community,” they continue.

There is an important point raised here – and that is land costs, which are driven by the combination of demand and scarcity – have greatly driven up the cost of housing. I think they downplay the cost of construction, which is also a big problem for producing affordable housing – both big “A” and little “a”.

“Strict zoning that prohibits the construction of more homes on existing parcels of land has forced more of our neighbors to leave,’ the op-ed continues.

Now they make the argument that, “the restrictions can launch a vicious cycle, as local governments lose out on the increased property tax revenues that would result from allowing more homes on large residential parcels.”

The editorial then argues these rules block the construction of entry-level homes that working families can afford and it also leads to “segregation and exclusion.”

While I think the op-ed raises a number of important points, it paints to simplistic a picture here.

There are people in our community who argue that we don’t need to add more “unaffordable” homes – which includes the median market rate homes that are pushing over $900,000 and towards $1 million in our community.

But the problem is how do we get there? We know that SB 9 and SB 10 have not really ignited the building of multifamily housing.

Part of the problem is that it is hard to build a market rate home that will sell in a place like Davis that someone will want to buy. Some of that is due to issues like land costs, costs of construction, and impact fees, but some of that is the fact that for what you can buy in Davis at a reasonable price, you can buy something larger and nicer in neighboring communities.

The authors of the piece are arguing that legislation like SB 1123, “will make this process faster and easier by legalizing and streamlining the process of building up to 10 homes on vacant lots in single-family zones near jobs, schools, transit, and other amenities.”

They add, “In other major US cities, homebuilders have already shifted their focus to smaller residential parcels to meet this pent-up demand for affordable starter homes, like bungalow courts or townhouses.”

While those are necessary, they may not be sufficient to drive a new more affordable market.

That’s one reason I was disappointed to see an affordable housing bond measure in the Bay Area get pulled off the ballot for November.

It is a huge setback.

As noted, “This setback follows four years of effort by housing advocates and local officials who had hoped to leverage high voter turnout during the presidential election.”

Given the high cost of building housing – especially affordable housing – we need a funding mechanism to help subsidize costs to make the housing more affordable. I don’t think can or will be solved simply by incentivizing more multifamily housing in the forms of duplexes, townhomes, and other starter homes.

I think we need to find a way to finance this house and make it more affordable to the average working family – and that is one area where we just have not made enough progress on yet.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: