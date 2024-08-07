Construction Set to Begin on G Street Activation

Davis, CA – During the pandemic, the city closed down G Street to vehicular traffic and opened the space for outdoor dining. This allowed several of the businesses to remain open but, after the pandemic ending, Woodstock’s moved across the street and the space has fallen into disuse for the most part.

The council has heard complaints from some of the retail businesses that the closure is harming business. Some of that concern dealt with parking and access issues, but other complaints were leveled at the current state of unsightliness—an issue the council is hoping they can address with this project.

Nevertheless, the council has pushed forward with upgrading the space to make the road closure permanent.

In July, the city council passed a resolution that would authorize the city manager to sign a construction contract for G Street Activation Project ET0026 during the city council recess which does not exceed $1,300,000.

The city manager is authorized to purchase tables, chairs, lights, benches and umbrellas.

According to the staff report, in 2023, the council allocated just over $1 million in money from the American Rescue Plan for this project. $170K was spent on final construction plans. The remaining funding to complete construction is $886,634. The cost estimate for construction is $1,202,603, requiring $320,000.

Some of that money will come from $20,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be set aside for the furnishing, with staff recommending that the remaining $300,000 be filled with from one time use of Park Impact fees, with no impact to the General Fund.

According to staff, “The G Street Project’s objective is a civic space that is a vibrant hub of activity offering attractions, amenities and benefits to everyone who lives in or visits Davis, including businesses, residents, families and students.”

Staff adds, “The project is a community investment in the vitality of downtown Davis.”

Staff notes that there will be two components of the project—the construction phase which is set to begin August 26 and the “activation of the space” which “includes how the area will be used and defined, including the structure of the City and business agreements for use of the space and private furnishing guidelines.”

According to the city, “Staff will be able to purchase and order items to meet the construction timeframe, while still providing businesses with the opportunity to be involved later in the use of the space.”

They explain, “Residents and organizations will eventually be able to use this civic space similar to other City facilities or parks. Pedestrian and bicycling safety will be improved in downtown Davis as this space is not open to cars.”

In August, staff will meet with local businesses (on G Street and in downtown Davis) to discuss the technical aspects of the construction.

In September, staff will meet with local businesses to share the roll out of the future use of the space and design guidelines.

Staff is hoping for a late fall/early winter 2024 opening.

“We are excited for this project that has taken many years to get to this point. We hope you will join us in the excitement of creating and enhancing this wonderful area,” the city noted.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

