Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode #247: California Donor Table

This week on Everyday Injustice we are joined by Ludovic Blain and Michael Daly of the California Donor Table.

Ludovic was hired as CDT’s first full time staff-person in 2009. Michael Gomez Daly is the Senior Political Strategist for the California Donor Table.

California Donor Table is a statewide community of donors who pool their funds to make investments in communities of color so they have the power and resources they need to (1) elect people who represent their values and needs and (2) help govern and hold decision-makers accountable.

Listen as we talk about the election, progressive candidates, and criminal justice reform.

