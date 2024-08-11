Fight for Our Future: A Yolo-Wide Election Kickoff

Special to the Vanguard

Sunday, August 25, 4-5 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Center in Davis

Local progressive activists are saying, “We’re not going back!”

Winning the White House, restoring a House majority, and holding the Senate and key State House races will be front and center Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. when Sister District Yolo and Indivisible Yolo, along with Democratic Party partners, host a Yolo-wide election rally.

Speakers include Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton and candidate for California Lieutenant Governor, and Rep. Jasmine Clark, a top target for the GOP in the critical swing state of Georgia.

Co-sponsoring groups include the Yolo County Democratic Party, West Sac Democratic Club, and Davis College Democrats.

“It’s time for Yolo County to step up our voter outreach to elect President Kamala Harris and give her a Congress she can work with. We are delighted to have Michael Tubbs as our featured keynote speaker not just because of his outstanding work on behalf of populations often left behind, but also his Central Valley roots,” said Steve Murphy of Indivisible Yolo. “Come learn how you can take action, no matter how much time or resources you have.”

Sister District Yolo, which focuses on electing Democrats in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan, is bringing Jasmine Clark to the event. “Clark is a

microbiologist who ran for office to be a ‘voice for science’ in the peach state. She’ll be able to give us an on-the-ground report on how the Harris race for the White House is upending politics in places like Georgia,” said Kelly Wilkerson, a leader of Sister District Yolo.

Both groups are taking volunteers from deep-blue Yolo County and deploying them in critical races that are expected to be won by close margins.

Indivisible Yolo is focusing on congressional races in CA-13 and CA-22, as part of a statewide strategy supporting Democratic challengers who are fighting to flip seats currently held by Republicans. Remote phone banks and in-person canvassing and voter registration trips are connecting with Central Valley voters in these critical districts. The road to the House majority runs through California.

Sister District Yolo is leading phone banks, canvassing trips, and postcard campaigns in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia.

Attendees at the Aug. 25 election kick-off event will have a chance to get more information about a variety of electoral activities: phonebanking, canvassing, voter registration, voter protection training, texting, fundraising, and postcarding.

Sign up for the event at the Mobilize link: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/655465/ or just drop by.

