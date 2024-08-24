Governor Awards $789 Million For Thousands of Sustainable Homes in California

Gov: 2,483 sustainable homes, and infrastructure, created through state cap-and-trade funds

Sacramento, CA – On Friday, Governor Newsom announced that the state of California is awarding nearly $789.8 million in cap-and-trade funds for 24 projects throughout California to create thousands of affordable homes, and infrastructure improvement projects such as bikeways, zero-emission public transit, and pedestrian walkways.

“We cannot solve the homelessness crisis without creating new affordable homes,” said the Governor in a release on Friday.

“Today, we’re reinvesting more than three-quarters of a billion dollars generated through cap-and-trade funding to build thriving and affordable communities for California families,” the Governor explained. “By creating livable communities with sustainable transportation options, we can meet both our state’s climate targets and our goal of providing affordable housing for every Californian.”

he funding will build 2,483 new, rent-restricted homes as part of 24 different affordable housing projects, with more than two-thirds of homes dedicated to lower-income communities.

Projects receiving these awards are located in 20 communities across the state including the cities of Berkeley, El Cerrito, Healdsburg, Hemet, Inglewood, King City, Livingston, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Oceanside, Oxnard, Red Bluff, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Walnut Creek, and the county of Los Angeles.

The funding is the eighth and third-largest round of grant awards for the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program, which funds housing and transportation projects close to jobs, schools, and other daily destinations to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the state. Through all eight rounds, AHSC investments will total $3.8 billion.

“These investments not only address the urgent need for affordable housing that is integrated with critical infrastructure in a holistic approach to development, but also contribute significantly to our fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our most vulnerable communities,” said Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation Director Sam Assefa. “By integrating sustainable transportation with affordable housing, we are creating healthier, more resilient neighborhoods where all Californians can thrive.”

In addition to creating housing, these 24 projects will also support the purchase of 52 new zero-emission transit vehicles, installation of approximately 100 new bus shelters, construction of approximately 60 miles of bikeways, as well as repair and construction of more than 60 miles of sidewalks to create safe, accessible walkways.

