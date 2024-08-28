Horton Endorsed by California Working Families’ Party

By Vanguard AdministratorAugust 28, 20240 comments

There is one contested Davis City Council race and, on Tuesday, Dillan Horton’s campaign announced it had received a key endorsement from California Working Families’ Party.

Horton is one of three candidates vying for the seat that is open due to the decision of two-term incumbent, Will Arnold, to not run.

According to the campaign, “Dillan’s principled stances, determined actions, and strategic approaches to fighting for working Davisites earned a wide-range of recognitions from stakeholders across Davis, and throughout the region.”

Over the course of his campaign for Davis City Council, Dillan has received endorsements from organizations and individuals championing civil rights, labor rights, and quality-comprehensive education, they said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the campaign announced that Horton “has earned the endorsement of the California Working Families’ Party and was awarded the Gun Sense Candidate Distinction by Moms Demand Action (not an endorsement).”

Breaking News City Council City of Davis Elections

