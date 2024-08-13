Housing Bill Sponsored by Assemblymember Wilson Heads to Governor’s Desk

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – In what they are calling “a significant step toward addressing California’s housing shortage,” AB 3057 authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (Suisun City) has passed a vote in the Senate and heads to Governor Newsom’s desk for his signature.

AB 3057 aims to streamline the process for the construction of junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs), providing Californians with affordable and efficient housing solutions.

“AB 3057 represents a small but significant technical change that offers Californians unique options to build housing solutions that are affordable and efficient,” said Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson. “By simplifying the process for constructing junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs), this bill empowers families to create additional living spaces within their homes, helping to alleviate our state’s housing shortage.”

She added, “This legislation not only supports the construction of affordable housing but also fosters stronger, closer-knit communities. I am grateful for the partnership with California YIMBY and their unwavering commitment to making California an affordable place for all.”

Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, expressed his support for the bill, stating, “The surge in construction of new junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs) is one of the brightest spots in California housing policy — it’s helping thousands of California families find housing they can afford.”

He said, “AB 3057 will strengthen our existing incentives for JADUs by making it faster, cheaper, and easier to build these types of homes inside of existing single-family homes, which will let families stay closer together while reducing their housing costs. California YIMBY applauds the strong, pro-housing leadership of bill author Asm. Lori Wilson, and we look forward to working with Asm. Wilson to make California affordable for everyone.”

As AB 3057 heads to the Governor’s desk, Assemblywoman Wilson and California YIMBY encourage the Governor to sign the bill into law, recognizing its potential to provide immediate and impactful relief to families across California.

