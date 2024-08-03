My View: The Council Has Failed to Address Key Problems in the Community

Davis, CA – Over the last decade, the Davis City Council has definitely had their share of tragedies and unexpected fires that they have had to address—the shooting of Natalie Corona, COVID and the related shutdowns, the tragic stabbings last year by Carlos Dominguez.

Someone asked me if I believed the council has made a single meaningful accomplishment over the last decade—and while that’s probably a harsher way to put it than I would offer, I think the basic problem is fairly accurate.

I give the council a relative pass on some of the things people complain about. For example, I think the Mace situation which earned a lot of ire from folks not accustomed to dealing with traffic was less about decisions the council made and more about traffic congestion along I-80 coupled with directional apps. Even after the council addressed the road situation, we still see times when traffic just grinds to a halt.

To me, on the big issues, the council overall has not done well and not done nearly enough to address overall concerns.

Let’s take some of the big issues for example.

You have the fiscal health of the city. In 2013 and 2014, the city was set up pretty well on economic development, but that has fallen by the wayside. The council drove off respected Chief Innovation Officer Rob White, three economic development projects lost at the polls, and another fled to Woodland.

In the meantime, the city council is pushing through a revenue measure—this is hardly a new problem.

Back in 2016, Mayor Dan Wolk wrote, “Our budget is balanced and resilient. Due to improved revenues and cost-cutting efforts, our budget is balanced with a healthy 15-percent reserve.”

At the time, however, Mayor Pro Tem Robb Davis wrote on the Vanguard challenging some of the mayor’s assertions.

He concluded, “Is our budget balanced? Not if our budget accounts for all our costs (which it should). Are we fiscally resilient? Not without greater diversification of revenues. Is our local fiscal situation doing very well? I am simply not ready to say that.”

From my standpoint, little has changed since then.

Things have only gotten worse from my perspective because every time the council has attempted to fix these problems, the voters have largely rejected the efforts—not only three economic development projects, but the roads parcel tax in 2018. They are trying again. Maybe it will work.

But there is a method of insanity at work here as well—they are attempting the same thing time and again and hoping for a different result.

From my perspective what the council really needs to do is get to community groups and educate them on the city’s precarious fiscal situation.

In the meantime, the council has repeatedly made things worse by increasing compensation above the increase in revenues and approving the expenditure of certain “toys” such as the ladder truck—which was redundant and really not needed.

On the issue of homelessness, I have run a series of stories criticizing the governor’s approach to clearing camps without having adequate shelter. The city has engaged in some of the same behavior—they cleared the F Street camps a few years ago, but the city lacks enough permanent supportive housing.

The city implemented a Respite Program for daytime use, but the real problem is where people are sleeping.

From my standpoint, the only time I saw a visible decrease in the number of people sleeping on our downtown streets was during COVID, when the state’s Project Roomkey housed homeless populations. The number of people on the streets has been rising and I notice, as I drive to the office in the wee hours of the morning, how many people are out walking around in the dark—and dangerously so.

Finally, if we look at housing itself, I was pretty pointed earlier this week. The council has largely kicked the ball down the road on difficult decisions.

It took three times to get a Housing Element approved. The council knows they will have trouble getting the 7th Cycle approved because it will require peripheral housing. And yet… As I pointed out this week, the council has punted two major decisions down the road—Measure J projects and a Measure J amendment.

These issues aren’t going away. The state is litigating everything. They are cracking down on communities that are not building sufficient housing—and moreover, even if the state weren’t doing that, the city of Davis is becoming less and less affordable.

And, in my view, the real danger is that we end up changing the character of this town—the very thing the slow growthers say they are fighting for.

What’s going to happen when parents with school children can no longer afford for them to go to Davis? What happens when our schools, a huge pride of this community, are even more strapped for resources?

Once again, this problem has been apparent for at least a decade, and yet the council is not leading on this—putting things on the ballot is not leadership. Failing to bring these issues forward to the community is not leadership.

The bottom line: I do not believe the council has done nearly enough to address these and other key issues over the last decade and think that’s to the detriment of the community.

