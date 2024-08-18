Sunday Commentary: On One Side Current and Former Electeds, On the Other, Charges of Fiscal Irresponsibility – Who Will Prevail in Measure Q

Davis, CA – The ballot arguments for and against Measure Q – the city initiative that – if approved – would increase the sales tax by one percentage point have come out.

One thing that is interesting to note is that Davis, West Sacramento and Woodland all have similar measures on the ballot to increase the sales tax by one percentage point.

Of note here is that while the city of Davis projects this to add about $11 million annually, Woodland’s would add $16.5 million annually and West Sacramento’s $20 million annually.

That once again demonstrates the lack of retail sales in Davis compared to Woodland and West Sacramento – both of which are still slightly smaller in population to Davis (even more so during the school year when Davis has an effective population well above its stated amount).

As I have continued to harp on – this is a self-inflicted wound that is not getting any better.

The second point I would add is that while some suggested that if Davis were to raise its sales tax, they would no longer shop here in town. Leaving aside the question as to how much people shop in town for sales taxable items to begin with (see the data above), but the fact that many regional areas are similarly raising their taxes kind of negates that threat.

Add to that, sales tax would appear to be a natural area for additional revenue when you consider that local cities are adding $11 to $20 million in revenue and the typical hit on the average person is going to be fairly negligible. Against, if you purchase an item for $1000, you are only paying an additional $10 on the tax.

That’s a fairly big bang for a fairly small hit.

Nevertheless, looking at the actual ballot arguments several points stand out.

First, I notice that the signatures on the yes on Q side are all from current or former elected officials. In fact, the primary five signatures are from former mayors – Lois Wolk, Robb Davis, Brett Lee, Gloria Partida and Lucas Frerichs – only Partida currently sits on the city council.

While I understand that there is a thinking that former and current elected officials have the seal of approval from the voters, there is also the argument that the No side has made that the council is out of touch and irresponsible and so in some ways not having any “private” citizens plays into that.

On the other hand, the No on Measure Q has NO ONE who is or has been on the council. Again, that could play either way. What does jump out at me is there is a distinctly conservative flavor of the signees – you have the President of the Yolo Taxpayers Association, the former chair of the Finance and Budget Commission and Business Owner Jeff Boone.

Then again, you have Alan Pryor who has generally supported tax measures, and Elaine Roberts Musser who has as well – both are fairly angry about the commission situation and the state of things.

The flavor of argument overall is one of anger over fiscal irresponsibility by the current and past councils.

They argue, “The Davis City Council conveniently blames our fiscal problems on recent inflation and unspecified “additional services”, but is pushing to increase taxes FOREVER.

“The real problem is our Davis City Council has irresponsibly granted excessive salary increases to Senior Management and Firefighters while the city is in dire fiscal straits. The latest salary increases, granted by the current Davis City Council, will cost taxpayers millions of dollars over the coming years.”

They have a strong point here. A lot of the city’s fiscal problems are related to fiscal irresponsibility over the last 20 to 25 years. The Vanguard has spent a lot of time and energy demonstrating where this started.

I am a little disappointed that they have only focused on the expenditure side – because there is another side of the coin here – the city has failed to solve the revenue side of the equation – and I don’t mean with more taxes. I mean with economic development, keeping the downtown strong and expanding the city’s retail base.

At the July Davis Downtown meeting, Kelly Stachowicz, the Assistant City Manager and Katie Yancey, the Economic Development director cited the fact that Davis in its downtown has a vacancy rate of 17.4 percent, whereas the Sacramento Region has a vacancy rate of 7.7 percent overall.

This ties into the expected impact of the actual tax in Davis being only 55% of that West Sacramento.

The No on Q argument closes with: “Say NO to irresponsible spending that has gone off the rails. Tell our Davis City Council that there will be NO more money until they 1) create a plan to use our tax dollars wisely, 2) stop the runaway escalation of employee compensation, and 3) implement independent financial oversight controls.”

It sounds good – right? But how practical is it?

For example, in the last ten years, the voters have voted down three projects with Economic Development components and one parcel tax that would have go to improving the roadways.

Has that changed fiscal priorities by the city? Drive down a lot of roads and they are in just as bad a shape as they were a decade ago – maybe even worse. The city has not changed their fiscal policy. If anything things are only getting worse.

We will see what the voters end up doing. But even if the voters end up supporting the tax measure – which given everything we know is still the most likely outcome – the suggestions put forward by the No on Measure Q side should be heeded.

