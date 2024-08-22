VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Gutter of Sin

“Gutter of Sin” by Horace Thomas

67 years

Was the judge’s decision

Would I live to get out

Or rot in a prison?

Back behind the walls

Where I’d be stuck

Determination would get me out

Not a whim or luck!

I felt numb

Warehoused in the tomb

I wanted another chance

To crawl back into the womb!

What had I done

To be caught up and twisted?

Why did I deserve

To be falsely convicted?!

So I sat in a cell

At an all time low

My future uncertain

And life full of woe!

The only way I’d survive

Was to pull myself together

Or I’d be sitting in prison

For what seems like forever!

During my post-conviction

Issues were raised

But not enough

To have my liberty saved!

The final decision

Didn’t change much

Just knocked off 8 years

Appellate procedures and such!

I researched my issues

When I didn’t have a clue

Preparing myself

For the right thing to do!

Slowly but surely

In time I’d learn

With enough effort

Things could take a turn!

I sat in Folsom prison

Getting my head together

In the worst of times

Even under the weather!

Each time I tried

My petitions were rejected

This negative impact

I found unaccepted!

A lot of hard work

Was put in effect

Work that would pay off

And I wouldn’t regret

Trial and error

I didn’t give up

I had already had

A brush with bad luck!

In between my struggle

I was thrown in segregation

It was all good though

Further degradation!

When that didn’t stop me

They put me back on the yard

And back in the hole

Making my time hard!

I learned real fast

I was singled out

The game the prison played

What they were all about!

I had to love myself

And never stop!

Putting one foot in front of the other.

And never drop!

They recognized my ambition

Desire to succeed

Piles of paperwork

How I continued to proceed!

In a last ditch effort

They buried me in the hole!

But still I saw the light

And reached for my goal!

After my hole time

I hit the general population

With the gang members and gangsters

Making preparations…

Pelican Bay prison

The end of the road

Where violence controlled the yard

Where the system unloads…

The worst of the worst

This includes staff

No exceptions

All were a part of the wrath!

Everything about the place

Made survival slim

All the news society heard

Was sad and very grim…

The people that worked there

Were much like the men

In the bowels of a city

Within a gutter of sin!

Racial riots

Thunder storms

Pigs running

At the sound of an alarm…

Inmates were afraid

Motivated by fear

Unable to control their emotion

Forced to live here!

They couldn’t break me

By selective housing in the system

And repeated failure

To make me a victim!

Next on the agenda

Was cover up false reports

The district attorney

Refused to take me to court!

No more mainline

I became obsolete

Their play in motion

Execution complete!

Only the beginning

Of the lies and deceit to come

A taste of politics

The damage was done!

I was ready

Holding back restraint

I exercised my first amendment right

Initiating complaints!

Time and again

I threw up a roadblock

They teamed up on me

With crafty plots!

I continued my struggle

Getting creative

Using my head

Being innovative…

Categories:

Tags: