ACLU Southern California Releases Ballot Guide for November

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

LOS ANGELES – The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California endorses No on Prop 36, which if passed, will cut life-saving funding from trauma recovery services for crime victims and mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.

The ACLU SoCal 2024 Ballot Guide also includes endorsements for Yes on Prop 6, which will close the loophole for the slavery-era “exception clause” that allows forced labor as punishment of a crime and Measure DD in Santa Ana, which would give noncitizen residents the right to vote in city council, mayoral, and municipal elections starting in 2028. Other endorsements include Yes on Measure A in L.A. County and Yes on Props 5 and 33, all of which would help alleviate the housing crisis.

Here is the full list of ACLU SoCal’s endorsements:

YES on Prop 3 to protect the freedom to marry regardless of race or gender.

YES on Prop 4 to help California meet climate change challenges.

YES on Prop 5 to create more housing that is affordable for low-income and middle-income Californians.

YES on Prop 6 to end California’s long legacy of slavery and forced labor in our jails and prisons.

YES on Prop 32 to raise the minimum wage.

YES on Prop 33 that would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act so local communities can decide to limit rent increases, prevent displacement, and keep Californians housed.

NO on Prop 36 that would impose draconian criminal penalties, including possible prison time, for low-level drug-related offenses—returning California to an era of costly mass incarceration and overcrowded prisons.

YES on Measure DD (Santa Ana) to give noncitizen residents a voice in city council, mayoral, and municipal elections.

YES on Charter Amendment DD (Los Angeles) to create an independent redistricting commission that gives the power of redistricting to the people, not politicians.

YES on Charter Amendment LL (Los Angeles Unified School District) to create an independent redistricting committee that gives the power of redistricting to people served by LAUSD, not politicians.

to create an independent redistricting committee that gives the power of redistricting to people served by LAUSD, not politicians. YES on Measure A (L.A. County) to create a guaranteed, long-term revenue stream to respond to the county’s housing crisis.

Read the full 2024 ACLU SoCal Ballot Guide: https://www.aclusocal.org/en/aclu-socal-2024-ballot-guide

Categories:

Tags: