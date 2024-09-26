Analysis: A Look at the Sales Tax Forum – Measure Q

Measure Q will be on the ballot in November, asking Davis voters whether to increase their sales tax by an additional one percent. The measure would provide “approximately $11,000,000 annually for general government use.”

The arguments laid out here are not particularly surprising or new. On the Yes side, it’s a modest increase that will go to pay for vital services and for the No side, the city has been fiscally irresponsible, why should the taxpayers bail them out with a tax increase?

For Councilmember Donna Neville, who along with Mayor Josh Chapman, represented the “Yes” side, she said, “A no vote means we won’t have that additional revenue and city services will suffer… There’s no question about that. The choice is easy. Do we want to pay a modest increase in local sales tax that will reap huge benefits for our community or do we want to see services continue to decline?”

On the “No” side, Elaine Roberts Musser said, “The City Council wants us to approve a 1% sales tax increase, in essence a blank check with virtually no accountability, insisting we trust them.” She asked, “Why should taxpayers fork over more of their hard earned cash if the City Council won’t get its fiscal act together?”

The basic argument then on the Yes side is that this is a “modest” sales tax increase, it pays for important services, and for the voters to deny them this money, it will harm the community.

The big problem that I think the city has trouble answering here is how have we gotten to this point? We have noted the failure of the city to advance economic development, the loss of retail, the fact that the same proposed tax increase in West Sacramento would yield almost twice the amount that it will in Davis.

Critics therefore have a point – the city needs to lay out a way forward, because it really can’t keep increasing sales taxes every ten years in perpetuity.

On the other hand, the No side is arguing for no taxes without accountability. The blank check analogy really doesn’t work well with me. I agree with Councilmember Will Arnold from a few months ago that the tax law is counterintuitive, that you cannot designate precise spending for general taxes.

And while I agree that the city has made some poor spending decisions, the idea, as Alan Pryor argued, that the city is “grossly overspending,” seems like election-season hyperbole.

He argued, “The city just gave out excessively generous compensation increases to the city manager and the highest paid firefighters claiming it was commensurate with nearby salaries when it clearly wasn’t, digging us into a deeper hole.”

But what is grossly overspending? Given the increased of housing, the cost of living, and the fact that the city needs to compete with other communities for employees limits a bit their discretion. Grossly overspending implies somehow that the city is way out of alignment with other communities, while there is at most a modest difference in some of the compensation.

That’s a point Mayor Chapman raised, who said Davis is like many other cities in California.

“Prop 13 essentially caps property taxes at 1% of the purchase price, which means that property taxes in California stay relatively flat even as home values soar,” Councilmember Chapman said. “So, cities turn to sales taxes, parcel taxes and retail growth to fund essential services. Meanwhile, the costs of delivering city services continue to rise, outpacing revenues.”

But while that is true – Davis has put itself in a much worse fiscal position with it’s lack of a retail base and its repeated failure to leverage the university. Again, the same tax increase that will generate $11 million in Davis, generates $20 million in the slightly smaller West Sacramento. That’s not on the state. That’s on this community.

Meanwhile Musser said, she will not support the measure until the city gets its finances in order and explains how it will spend the $11 million from Measure Q.

The problem of course is that the city has given general thoughts, but.. it can’t be more specific.

“This is a general sales tax and all the revenue it generates goes into a general fund,” said Neville. “We can’t earmark it for specific purposes right now. That would be inconsistent with the law and would turn it into a two-thirds tax.”

Neville also explained the audit issue: “You’ve also been told that the city’s been delayed in issuing its audits. Our audit was somewhat delayed in the 2020-2021 year. The federal government had to grant an extension that year due to COVID. We did issue the audit and what you need to know is that it was a clean audit. The auditors found that we do correctly account for our money.”

Mayor Chapman noted that the city employees are paid at market-median wage and this was based a compensation study done by the city.

While this is true, it is important to note that the city has changed the way it does this somewhat.

Previous councils had targeted bargaining groups getting five percent below median income – the current council has brought that up to median income.

That’s clearly an important point that hasn’t been discussed nearly enough. Given the cost of housing in Davis, and the increases in the cost of housing over the last five years – you could make an argument that this is a reasonable approach.

And there has been a sense that the city was struggling to get quality hires over the last several years. Nevertheless, that is a factor here that ought to be brought out.

In the end, you can definitely nitpick where some expenditures were necessary. I certainly disagree with the decision to bring in a laddertruck, when there was one at UC Davis, the need isn’t overriding, and the optics of asking the taxpayers for more money as the city council makes these kinds of discretionary decisions.

On the other hand, while $11 million is clearly a lot – in terms of an impact on the average taxpayer, it’s actually very modest. If you spend $1000 a year on taxable goods, you are paying an additional $10 and even if you spend a lot more, say $10,000, that’s still only an additional $100. In essence, the typical person is not going to feel this.

The question I think voters should ask themselves is whether they think it’s important for the city to have this money and on the other hand, whether not having this money is going to improve things.

In the end, that’s what this debate comes down to.

