As Emotional Juror Screening Comes to an End, Trump Hush Money Trial Set to Start Monday

By Ahmad Dagher

NEW YORK––Former U.S. President Trump’s historic criminal trial is set to start this Monday, April 22, after the rigorous selection of jurors was completed on Friday.

This is the first time that a President has ever undergone a criminal trial––and the weight such a critical case carries seemed ever apparent throughout the 4-day juror selection process.

Beginning with the screening of about 200 potential jurors on Monday, the pool has now been narrowed down to 18 (12 set to participate and 6 potential alternates). But the process was long, exhausting, and emotional for many of the potential jurors.

Over half disqualified themselves immediately on account of being unable to remain impartial in a case deciding the fate of one of the most schismatic figures in the nation.

The rest were subjected to a variety of questions to do with their relation to Former President Trump. What news sources did they typically get their information from? Have they attended political rallies? Have they ever read one of Trump’s many books?

Although the process seemed exceedingly laborious, it was justified on account of the polarizing reputation that Trump naturally holds. As former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted, “everyone knows who Donald Trump is. Everyone has an opinion about him”.

Some began to change their minds as they felt the pressure that naturally emanated from the courtroom. Interrogative questions combined with the presence of Former President Trump just 20 feet away proved flustering for many.

“I just couldn’t do it,” said one possible juror as she left the courtroom.

Another prospective juror began crying as she was being questioned. She excused herself from the trial, saying, “I’m sorry. I thought I could do this…This is so much more stressful than I thought.”

And it wasn’t just pressure from Mr. Trump himself; the media was also intimidating for many. One juror, who had initially made it through the selection process, had to reconsider her decision. Criticizing the media coverage, she said that many she knew had asked if she was one of the jurors, and that this was consequentially affecting her impartiality.

“I don’t believe at this point that I can be fair and unbiased and let the outside influences not affect my decision-making in the courtroom,” she said.

Add to that Trump’s strong feelings about the whole case and its rigor, and it is no surprise that so many felt the heat. Trump has made more than a few comments on Truth Social, describing the case as a “Biden-inspired witch hunt.”

But by Friday midday, the 18 jurors were set. The 6 alternates will listen in to the trial, but will only be considered part of the jury should one of the 12 remove themselves from the case.

All that is left now is to wait for the opening statements the coming Monday.

