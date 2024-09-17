Civil Rights Department Sues Southern California Landlord for Effectively Forcing Tenant Out After Switch to Section 8

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Lawsuit aims to prevent future unlawful refusals to accept Section 8 vouchers and secure financial compensation for tenant who was forced out of her home

SACRAMENTO – The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) on Monday announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Southern California landlord over allegations that a long-term tenant was effectively forced out of her apartment after she began to participate in Section 8, a federal housing assistance program for low-income households.

Under California law, landlords and housing providers cannot refuse to rent to someone based on their participation in housing assistance programs.

“Across the country, millions of people rely on programs like Section 8 to stay in their homes,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “Whether they need it because they’ve fallen on hard times or to keep up with rising costs, housing assistance gives everyday Americans a chance to thrive. There is no excuse for effectively kicking someone out for using Section 8, particularly when they’ve already shown they’re a reliable tenant. It’s against the law, it’s immoral, and we’re committed to doing our part to help protect our state’s residents.”

Long-Term Tenant Forced Out for Using Section 8

In 2023, CRD received a complaint against a landlord in San Bernardino County for allegedly rejecting an existing renter’s request to start using Section 8.

According to the lawsuit, she had already been living at the two-bedroom unit for several years when she reached out to her landlord in 2022 to ask about using a Section 8 voucher to help pay for her rent. She asked to make the switch after getting accepted to the Section 8 program and changes to her economic circumstances.

However, the landlord allegedly repeatedly refused to accept the voucher, even after the renter got help from a local fair housing organization. The complainant alleges she was forced to move out in order to keep her voucher and find another place to live that would accept it.

“Defendants’ refusal to accept Ms. Jefferson’s Section 8 Voucher caused her to move out of the Subject Property in order to keep her voucher,” the lawsuit alleges. “She currently pays about $500 more in rent than she would have had Defendants accepted her Section 8 Voucher and allowed her to remain at the Subject Property.”

The plaintiffs allege that the woman, as the result of the refusal to accept her voucher, “suffered a violation of her civil rights and monetary damages.” She “expended additional out of pocket expenses and time applying to other rental properties, as well as costs moving to another rental property. She also paid excess rent during the months Defendants refused to accept her Section 8 Voucher, and continues to pay a higher amount of rent than she would have had she been able to stay at the Subject Property with her voucher. She also suffered from emotional distress as a result of Defendants’ discriminatory actions.”

State Steps In, Files Lawsuit to Combat Unlawful Housing Discrimination

After completing an investigation and attempting to resolve the matter through mediation, CRD is now suing the landlord — who owns dozens of rental units across California — to:

Prevent any future unlawful refusals to accept Section 8 vouchers or support from other housing assistance programs.

Require proactive action to address the landlord’s alleged illegal conduct.

Secure financial compensation for the tenant who was unlawfully forced out of her home.

The lawsuit announced Monday is being litigated by Staff Counsel Nassim Moallem and Assistant Chief Counsel Nadia Aziz.

A copy of the lawsuit is available here.

