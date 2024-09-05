Guest Commentary: Defend California’s Future – Support Rent Control

by Michael Weinstein

California is the land of milk and honey. We are blessed with magnificent natural beauty from the ocean to the desert to the mountains and beyond.

Our weather is the envy of much of the world. However, the magic of California is a dream of opportunity, equality, and fresh ideas. From Silicon Valley to Hollywood, we are a gateway to the world. Most importantly, California is a place that looks to the future with courage and optimism. We celebrate diversity as enriching our economy, our culture, and our communities.

Our culture is “can do.” We are not afraid to tackle big problems and invent world-changing solutions. We attract talent from across the globe who want to be where the action is in our state. While there are those who make fun of us—perhaps out of jealousy—we love California for the very things that make us different.

And so, let’s ask: Why can’t we solve the homelessness and housing affordability crises?

California today is not the place it always was before. Today, our state is facing a severe crisis: The lack of affordable housing. We are the poorest of the 50 states based on the cost of living. A dozen of the 25 highest-cost cities in the United States are in California.

Rents are strangling California’s 17 million renters. It is a far cry from freedom when your rent eats up half your income. We aren’t a land of opportunity when most renters have little hope of ever owning a home. We aren’t a shining example of equality when we have 178 billionaires versus more than 180,000 homeless people.

As with my family that I love, I will always rise to the defense of California when it is attacked by outsiders. But, as when in our families we know something is not right—when there is someone feeling sick—we must come to terms with it. When there is trouble, the family comes together to give whatever aid is needed.

My extended family of California is suffering a debilitating economic illness. We are being robbed blind by billionaire corporate landlords. Far from caring about the impact on our state or its residents, they are committed to squeezing everything they can out of us regardless of the consequences.

It is high past the time for patriotic Californians to rise up against Big Real Estate cartels. About one million people have already fled California because the rent is too damn high. We are running a severe $68 billion deficit, and we are bummed out. We must take our precious state back from the likes of the California Apartment Association, which represents the billionaire landlords. We must tell our politicians that, if they sell out to Big Real Estate, they will be punished at the ballot box.

Our Golden State has a golden opportunity to right the ship by voting Yes on Proposition 33 for rent control come November 5. The many can defeat the powerful corporate interests of a few when we unite.

California is not a swing state in the presidential election. We are decidedly blue. However, we can strike a mighty blow for this land we love in a matter of weeks.

Michael Weinstein is the president of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global HIV/AIDS organization, and AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation.

