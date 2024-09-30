Missouri Detective Convicted for Shooting Unarmed Black Man – Found Guilty Again in Civil Court

iStock-537889025

KANSAS CITY, MO – A Missouri federal court earlier this month ruled former Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere is again guilty—this time in a civil judgment for the family of the man he killed.

DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. He’s serving a six-year jail sentence, said Associated Press.

The civil lawsuit filed by Lamb’s family argued DeValkenaere illegally violated Cameron Lamb’s 4th Amendment rights by entering his property without a warrant and then shooting and killing him.

The court ruled DeValkenaere had no reason to enter the man’s backyard, said AP, although denied a civil claim for damages for excessive force, citing conflicting evidence.

John Coyle, defense attorney for Lamb’s family, made an announcement urging the community to recognize Judge Phillip’s ruling and “do right by Cameron’s family,” said AP.

Lamb was reversing into a detached garage at his home after following his girlfriend’s convertible when DeValkenaere and another detective, Troy Schwalm, arrived at the scene, reported AP, adding DeValkenaere testified he shot Lamb solely to protect his partner’s life, claiming that Lamb had initially pointed a gun at Schwalm.

Detective Schwalm, however, testified Lamb did not possess a firearm at any time, directly contradicting DeValkenaere’s previous statement.

DeValkenaere decided to leave the police force following his conviction. Despite remaining free on bond, DeValkenaere was later detained and is now serving a 6-year sentence following his appeal loss in October of 2023.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his office requested the Court of Appeals to reverse DeValkenaere’s guilty conviction, after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal. It was highly unusual for the Attorney General’s office to appeal a conviction, as they are generally responsible for defending them, reported AP.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson publicly expressed his support for DeValkenaere, stating, “But you know, I don’t like where he’s at. I’ll just say that.”

AP wrote state laws prevent Parson from running for re-election, but all three major candidates to replace him have promised to release DeValkenaere.

Author Eddy Zhang Eddy Zhang is from New York City and a first year Political Science and Psychology double major at UCLA. He is passionate about social reform, public policy and criminal justice. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program he hopes to attain a better understanding of the intricacies of law and government. In his free time he enjoys playing basketball, guitar, thrifting and hanging out with friends.

