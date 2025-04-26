Op-Ed | Why Isn’t Anyone Holding a Sign That Says ‘REMOVE CARRE MUNOZ’?

You want to talk about corruption? You want to talk about injustice?

Then let’s talk about the kind of power that doesn’t wear a badge or sit behind a bench—but still tears families apart without blinking.

Her name is Carre Munoz, and she’s a caseworker under Colorado’s so-called Child Protective Services (CPS). And on April 8, 2025, she walked into a hospital room in Colorado Springs and set in motion the complete destruction of a family—without a shred of due process.

Let’s lay it out straight:

The mother had just given birth at UCHealth Memorial Main. She was recovering from a C-section. She had preeclampsia. She was vulnerable. She was exhausted. She was in no position to fight back.

That’s when hospital staff, with no medical emergency and against her explicit refusal, drug-tested her newborn.

The result? A false positive for methamphetamine.

Not heroin. Not fentanyl.

A false positive, very likely caused by common, documented use of over-the-counter medications like DayQuil, NyQuil, Vicks, and Benadryl—medications containing pseudoephedrine and antihistamines that are scientifically known to cause false positives on hospital toxicology screenings.

There’s nothing controversial about this. Studies published in the NIH, Mayo Clinic Proceedings, and the Journal of Analytical Toxicology confirm that medications like Benadryl, pseudoephedrine, and dextromethorphan have all triggered false positives for amphetamines in both mothers and infants. This is textbook toxicology—basic information any competent caseworker or nurse should know before ripping a newborn from his mother’s arms.

But none of that mattered to Carre Munoz.

She didn’t verify.

She didn’t pause.

She didn’t care.

She took all three of this mother’s children—including her hours-old newborn—and vanished them into the foster system.

Why? Because she could.

Because in Colorado, caseworkers like Carre Munoz know they can violate due process and get away with it. They know the state will protect them, no matter how many lives they ruin. And they know that Attorney General Phil Weiser, who can mobilize entire legal teams to fight Donald Trump in federal court, won’t lift a finger to protect the constitutional rights of indigent families inside his own state.

When Colorado spends its resources on political headlines instead of protecting children from bureaucratic abuse, injustice isn’t just tolerated—it’s state-sponsored.

Let’s be clear:

No emergency.

No injury.

No second opinion.

Just raw, unfiltered, unchecked government power.

And the kicker?

A court-ordered urinalysis came back clean.

The hospital confirmation test came back inconclusive.

And CPS? They doubled down.

Today, that mother sees her children one hour a week, under supervision.

Her newborn—who should be learning her voice, her touch, her smell—was robbed of maternal bonding, breastfeeding, and critical neurological development during the most formative window of his life.

And the excuse? “Policy.”

Let’s stop pretending this is child protection.

It’s not.

This is state-sponsored abuse under the color of law.

And it raises the real question:

Why the hell aren’t protesters holding signs outside the Capitol that say “REMOVE CARRE MUNOZ”?

Why aren’t we flooding social media with hashtags demanding accountability from UCHealth Memorial Main, the Colorado Department of Human Services, and every judge who rubber-stamped this nightmare without checking a single fact?

We protest police brutality.

We protest election interference.

We protest book bans.

But we say nothing when a government worker walks into a hospital and walks out with someone else’s child—because of a cold medicine false positive.

If that doesn’t terrify you, it should.

Because if it happened to her, it can happen to anyone.

And this isn’t a one-off mistake.

A System of Repeat Offenders

Colorado’s CPS system has been under fire for years:

In 2015, a national study ranked Colorado among the worst for wrongful child removals.

In 2019, the Colorado Child Protection Ombudsman revealed that multiple counties were violating policies meant to protect family rights.

In 2022, federal reviews confirmed Colorado was out of compliance with CAPTA (Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act) standards, especially family preservation mandates.

And the misconduct isn’t limited to paperwork:

Sandra Spraker, a Larimer County caseworker, was hit with 99 criminal charges for faking records, embezzling funds, and lying about visits that never happened. She pled guilty to two counts and served time in work release.

Christine Gray, a Denver Human Services worker, was criminally charged for falsifying child abuse reports, fabricating home visits, and lying in official documentation.

Robin Niceta, an Arapahoe County caseworker, became a national headline after she was charged with using CPS powers to retaliate against political opponents. She filed a fake child abuse report to silence someone who criticized her romantic partner, then resigned under criminal investigation.

And now? We add Carre Munoz to the list.

And yes, if you’re wondering—she also has a prior criminal record.

In 1996, under the name Carre M. Baylor, she was criminally charged and pled guilty to a misdemeanor in Missouri for a vehicle equipment violation, according to records from the Missouri Administrator of the Courts (Case No. 15T069700224). Not major, no. But it shows a history of disregard for compliance with the law.

So when she ignores due process today, she’s not starting from scratch.

This isn’t about just one mother.

It’s about a machine.

A bureaucratic steamroller that crushes whoever stands in front of it.

But now?

It’s got a name.

It’s got receipts.

It’s got screenshots.

And it’s got a public that’s waking up.

So let me ask you one more time:

Why aren’t we holding signs that say “REMOVE CARRE MUNOZ”?

Because until we do, they’ll keep taking children.

They’ll keep silencing parents.

And they’ll keep betting that no one’s watching.

Well, now we are.

