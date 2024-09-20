Newsom Signs Bill Opening Door for More ADUs

Courtesy Senator Skinner’s office

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed state Sen. Nancy Skinner’s SB 1211, which will open the door for more accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as second units or backyard cottages, on properties with multifamily housing.

“For the past several years, ADUs have been the fastest-growing sector of California’s housing market because they’re cheaper and easier to build and because the governor and legislature have enacted many new laws that removed obstacles and streamlined ADU permitting,” said Sen. Skinner, D-Berkeley, chair of the Senate Housing Committee. “SB 1211 will further boost California’s ADU market by increasing the number of detached ADUs allowed on multifamily properties that can be approved quickly and avoid long permitting times.”

Under SB 1211, the number of detached ADUs allowed to be built on properties with apartments, condos, or townhouses with just a ministerial permit would also quadruple, from two to eight. In addition, if a multifamily property owner decides to replace a carport or driveway with an ADU, they would not be required to replace that parking.

SB 1211 takes effect Jan. 1 and was signed today by the governor with a suite of other housing bills. For more information on SB 1211 and the other bills in Sen. Skinner’s 2024 housing package that are still awaiting the governor’s signature, click here.

