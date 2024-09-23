Pytel to Retire in late October – Todd Henry To Be New Chief

Police Chief Darren Pytel

Davis City Manager Mike Webb announces the retirement of Police Chief Darren Pytel, after an amazing 41 years of service to the Davis community and names Todd Henry as the new police chief, both effective as of October 17, 2024.

At the same time, City Manager Webb announced Todd Henry to the position of police chief.

Chief Pytel’s entire police career has been with the City of Davis, first as a police cadet in 1983, then as a bike enforcement officer, police officer, sergeant/watch commander, lieutenant and captain before taking the second-in-command post in 2013. Then in 2015, Pytel was named police chief following the retirement of Landy Black.

In addition to his comprehensive policing career, Chief Pytel also teaches the next generation of public safety and law enforcement personnel as a professor at Sacramento City College in the Administration of Justice Department.

During retirement, Chief Pytel hopes to spend more time with his family and grandchildren, traveling with his wife, Melissa, and enjoying distinguished wineries and vineyards. He also plans to continue teaching.

“I’ve had a long and amazing career with the Davis Police Department,” said retiring Police Chief Pytel. “It has been a true pleasure serving this community and working with so many people who have been focused on ensuring a safer Davis; I will miss so many. I will also miss working with the members of the Police Department who have shown true dedication and commitment to service. Our members serve with pride and distinction, and I have no doubt they will continue to do so with Chief Henry leading the way.”

“It has been a true honor and privilege to work alongside Chief Pytel over the decades,” said City Manager Webb. “His commitment to the community, unique expertise and community knowledge are unparalleled. He has long been a cornerstone of our leadership team, providing invaluable support to me, to our departments, to the City Council and to the Davis community to navigate the toughest challenges with compassion and integrity. I wish Chief Pytel nothing but the best in his well-deserved retirement. Simultaneously, we are so fortunate to have a natural leader in Todd Henry, who has proven himself these last 18 months with his experience, superb communication skills and his progressive and inclusive approach. I look forward to his service to our leadership team and to the community in his new role.”

“I want to congratulate Chief Pytel on his retirement and remarkable career in Davis,” said Mayor Josh Chapman. “His unwavering duty to our community has made Davis a safer and stronger place. Chief Pytel has led our Police Department with sincerity, honesty and professionalism and he leaves behind a legacy of service. I would like to welcome Deputy Chief Henry into his new role as Davis Police Chief and I have full confidence that he will be a great leader in our Police Department for years to come.”

“Thank you to Chief Pytel for his decades of selfless service to the wellbeing of the Davis community. We’re lucky to have had Chief Pytel’s intelligence, compassion and expertise as a leader during good times and hard times. Davis’ reputation as a haven of safety and security rests largely on his efforts. He will be greatly missed,” Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla said.

Councilmember Will Arnold added, “Chief Pytel has given so much to our community, serving as a steady hand during some of our most difficult moments – from COVID-19 to the tragic loss of Officer Natalie Corona and the devastation of the 2023 stabbings. His knowledge, integrity and resilience have truly made him one of the great leaders in our city. I also want to recognize Todd Henry, who played a crucial role during the challenges of 2023. His compassion, clear communication and deep commitment to our community have already shown us that we remain in excellent hands as he steps into his new role.”

Councilmember Donna Neville stated, “One of the highlights for me since joining City Council in 2023 has been working with Darren. His dedication to ensuring that the Davis Police Department is a community-centered department consistently impresses me. His depth of understanding of the community, policing, and the law are, in my view, exceptional. It has been a tremendous honor to work with him.”

“I have worked with Chief Pytel for many years. Before I was elected to Davis City Council, Chief Pytel was always willing to work with my nonprofit to help build relationships with our marginalized community,” said District 4 City Councilmember Gloria Partida. “His commitment to progressive policing was evident even before the concept gained momentum nationally. On City Council, I have gained respect for the complexity of challenges he has faced every day with regard to policing. It is, however, a personal experience that has cemented my gratitude and regard for him. When my son was the victim of a violent hate crime, based on his sexual orientation, our family’s interactions with Chief Pytel and the Police Department were warm, supportive and respectful. He and his department made one of the most difficult times in our lives less so. I wish him the best on his well-deserved retirement.”

The Davis Police Department first appointed Henry as the deputy police chief in March 2023. Henry has more than 28 years of public safety experience, which includes working for the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years, where he held a variety of positions before leaving as captain in 2022. Henry was also the chief of field investigations for the Security and Law Enforcement Division of the California Lottery from 2022–2023.

Todd Henry brings with him a depth of knowledge and experience. He has a strong history of community partnership, including holding board positions with the Sacramento Continuum of Care Board and the Placer County Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board. While with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, he was responsible for developing a Homeless Outreach Team that worked collaboratively with various organizations to help support community members experiencing homelessness. Henry also represented the Sheriff’s Office in implementing one of the first Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Teams throughout Sacramento County. He has a strong background in community policing strategies and intelligence-led policing. Henry is a member of the Yolo Gun Violence Prevention Collaborative and is currently on the State Board for the California Police Officers Association. Henry is also a proud member of the Davis Odd Fellows.

“I am grateful and honored to have the opportunity to expand my role and continue serving this amazing community,” said incoming Police Chief Todd Henry. “Davis has welcomed me with kindness and support since I arrived, and I am committed to upholding the values of integrity and transparency that the City of Davis has come to expect. Alongside the dedicated women and men of the Davis Police Department, we will continue our work to find thoughtful and innovative ways to provide better service. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with our community as we build a safer and more inclusive environment for everyone.”

Henry has a master’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in administrative leadership, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute. Henry enjoys visits to Disneyland and is devoted to his wife, Lindsay, and two children.

