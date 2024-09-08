SF’s Self-Inflicted Eviction Crisis – Groups Charge Mayor Has Failed to Release Funds to Prevent Homelessness and Stabilize Communities

San Francisco, CA – Just a month into the new fiscal year, housing advocates and families have to face the possibility of an eviction and lay off crisis a group charges that Mayor London Breed has failed to release promised funds for youth, workforce development, eviction support for families, emergency housing vouchers and rental assistance.

Last week, The People Budget Coalition, representing over 150 community organizations and labor groups, called on Mayor Breed “to act swiftly to protect San Francisco’s most vulnerable populations.”

Despite repeated assurances, the Coalition charged that “the Mayor has yet to allocate the necessary funding addbacks, placing thousands of San Francisco residents at risk of losing their homes and livelihoods.”

They explained, “Without these critical funds, essential community services are being cut, and families are being pushed into homelessness.”

“This isn’t just about numbers on a budget sheet—this is about real people losing their homes and their jobs,” said Maria Zamudio, Director of the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco. “Mayor Breed has the power and the funds to stop this crisis. By refusing to act, she’s putting our entire community at risk.”

Recent data shows a sharp increase in eviction filings across the city, disproportionately affecting low-income families, seniors, and communities of color. The lack of funding addbacks also threatens vital services provided by community organizations, many of which are facing layoffs and program cuts due to the budget shortfall.

“Community organizations are the backbone of San Francisco’s support system, providing crucial services that keep people housed, safe, and with their basic needs met while supporting children and families,” said Lucia Obregon, Director of the San Francisco Latino Parity and Equity Coalition. “Without immediate action from the city, we will see a breakdown of support services that will harm the entire city. Organizations have already started delivering services without any knowledge of the future funding for these programs, placing a tremendous burden on staff and nonprofit workers who are now at risk of being laid off. We need a strong workforce in this city across all sectors—this impacts all of us.”

The coalition is planning a series of escalating actions throughout September, including a major rally at City Hall on September 25th, to demand that the Mayor unlock the funds and provide the support that was promised to San Francisco’s families.

Author David Greenwald

