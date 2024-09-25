Yolo County Leagues Add State Senate Candidate Forum

The Woodland and Davis Area Leagues of Women Voters announce a new election forum to highlight the candidates for California State Senate District 3 on Thursday, October 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by members of the League of Women Voters and take place at the Woodland Community & Senior Center, 2001 East Street. This forum features State Senate District 3 candidates Thom Bogue and Christopher Cabaldon.

Candidate Thom Bogue currently owns an automotive repair shop in Dixon. He has previously served on the Dixon City Council and as the city’s Mayor. He credits these roles with having helped enable him to provide assistance to youth struggling with drug addiction and individuals facing financial challenges.

Christopher Cabaldon was formerly West Sacramento’s longest-serving mayor. He has chaired the Yolo County Health Commission and was appointed as California’s representative on the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education. He currently serves as the Hazel Cramer Endowed Chair and Professor of Public Policy and Administration for CSU Sacramento.

The event will focus on candidate qualifications and their vision for office. To help voters better appreciate their legislative priorities, candidates will answer questions prepared by League representatives. In addition, audience members may also submit written questions during the event for a moderated audience Q&A to follow.

No voice questions or statements will be taken from audience members. No campaign literature or paraphernalia such as signs, T-shirts, hats, buttons, etc. will be allowed inside the forum meeting area.

Woodland TV (Channel 21) will be videotaping this event and livestreaming it on their YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/PnRXRZkPJM0. A link to the videos will also be available on the League of Women Voters of Woodland website at https://my.lwv.org/california/woodland.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, grassroots, national organization, dedicated to local voter education and empowering citizens to shape better communities for more than 100 years. The views of the candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the League of Women Voters.

