ACLU Details Battles Protecting Voter Rights in Multiple States  

Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, DC – The ACLU claims, in a statement released this week, it is fighting against anti-voter laws that are some of the strictest in the whole country.

By challenging those voter laws and blocking unfair lawsuits filed against voters, the ACLU said, as the Nov. 5 election final days are here, it is actively battling for Americans’ right to vote.

According to the ACLU, their lawyers are ready to ensure all voting rights are guarded, while currently involved in court cases in Nebraska, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The ACLU has detailed its actions, including protecting voters in New Hampshire from a law that would prevent voters from casting their ballots entirely because of the absence of certain documentation.

The ACLU added, “In Nebraska, we just won our case at the state Supreme Court ordering the county elections officials to follow the law and allow Nebraskans with past felony convictions to register and to vote.”

The ACLU said, “The ACLU and its partners represented individual Nebraskans and Civic Nebraska in challenging a directive issued by Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen that ordered county elections officials to defy state law by refusing to register Nebraskans with past felony convictions. The state’s highest court ordered Evnen and all county officials to comply with state laws and give those with previous felony convictions access to the ballot.”

In Nevada, the ACLU was able to successfully block a lawsuit that would have taken 19,000 voters from the rolls in Clark County, by arguing this action violated state and federal laws of voter rights and was an effort to disenfranchise voters.

According to the ACLU, other instances of attempts at voter disenfranchisement in other states include Kalamazoo, where the ACLU of Michigan was forced to sue County Board of Canvasser Robert Froman, who reportedly said he’d refuse to certify the election if it went a certain way.

The ACLU said it was not only seeking to ensure Froman lawfully performed his duties, but it was also sending an important warning to election officials throughout the state that civil rights groups and other pro-democracy organizations will take immediate action if it appears voters rights will be violated.

In Georgia, according to the ACLU, it has successfully argued to block the Georgia State Election Board from requiring a new rule of hand-counting votes in the 2024 election.

“We argued that the rule would invite error and cause delays, making it much harder for the state to meet the certification deadline and risking uncounted votes. A state trial court not only blocked this disruptive rule, it also blocked several other unlawful changes to election rules that were recently adopted by the Georgia State Election Board,” said the ACLU.

The ACLU stressed that, while these are just a handful of cases, this fight must continue, leading up to the election in November.

Author Roxy Benson Roxy Benson is a third year student at the University of Vermont studying political science, with a minor in Gender Women and Sexuality Studies. While currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Political Science, Roxy hopes to apply to law school in the future to further learn more about the American justice system, as well as aiding the system with the goal of eliminating instances of everyday injustices. She has had a continued passion form criminal justice reform, and finds her passions aligning with advocating for different social justice issues that face the system as a whole through her writing, as well as immersing herself in her studies.

Categories:

Tags: