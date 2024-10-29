COURT WATCH – Judge Increases Accused’s Bail to $100K Despite Risk Assessments

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Sonia Cortés, in an arraignment hearing here Friday, denied the accused’s request for supervised own recognizance (SOR) release, and increased his bail to $100,000, despite Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig stating his low-moderate risk assessment.

The accused, currently in county jail for drug trafficking offenses, was being held on $20,000 bail before asking for a reduction.

DPD Craig, after reviewing the SOR report, argued the accused only scored a low-moderate score for public-safety and flight risks. She stated if the accused would have scored one less point he would have fallen into the low tier for risk rather than the moderate.

DPD Craig added the accused has no recorded failure-to-appears, no prior convictions, and concluded the accused is neither a flight nor public-safety risk.

Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays disagreed, stating that the nature of his crime, and the amount of controlled substance involved proved him to be a risk to public safety.

DDA Hays also noted the accused’s trips to Mexico—including alleged illegal border crossings, saying that his illegal crossings represent “laws he has not followed.”

DDA Hays asked the court to increase—not reduce—the accused’s bail to $150,000.

Judge Cortés denied the accused’s release on supervised own-recognizance, and increased the bail from $20,000 to $100,000. DPD Craig chose to not waive time, and Judge Cortés set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 8.

Author Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

