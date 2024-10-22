COURT WATCH: Jury Trial in Death of Megan Duncanson Starts Tuesday – Defense Demands Fair, Speedy 60-Day Trial 

WOODLAND, CA- Henry Stanley, accused of participating in the death of spouse Megan Marie Duncanson, appeared in Yolo County Superior Court Monday with Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, who claimed the inability to receive full discovery from Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin could infringe on the accused’s right to a fair and speedy trial.

According to court records, on July 7, 2024, Stanley is accused of three felonies, including threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, with enhancements for circumstances in aggravation.

On July 9, Stanley was charged with domestic violence following a 911 call from Duncanson, where she claimed Stanely was going to kill her, and a welfare check that revealed bruising and bodily injury to Duncanson, according to the Enterprise.

Stanley was released on $30,000 Surety Bond, according to court records, but after Duncanson was found dead on July 11, Stanley was held in jail with no bail, in Judge Hohenwarter’s no-bail hold ruling in August 2024, according to the Vanguard.

On the morning of Oct. 21, Judge Tom M. Dyer prepared for jury selection for a jury trial expected to last five days with DPD Brushia and DDA Serafin.

Judge Dyer declared that following jury selection Monday, the court would complete pre-trial motion hearings Tuesday, and begin the jury trial.

DPD Brushia motioned to exclude expert testimony, following an “oversight” by DDA Serafin, with DPD Brushia declaring the “government has a responsibility to inform the defense that they would call witnesses to the stand.”

DDA Serafin, said the DPD, failed to inform the defense of multiple witness written statements, with DPD Brushia receiving them “the day before the start of the trial.”

By not knowing about the expert testimony, DPD Brushia claimed she would not be able to find an expert testimony for the defense without risking infringement on the accused’s right to a 60-day, speedy and fair trial.

DDA Serafin responded to these claims by explaining the Deputy District Attorney Dunham initially evaluated the case, and in an oversight, DDA Serafin sought out expert testimony, unintentionally providing evidence to the defense in an untimely manner.

DPD Brushia emphasized that she would like the judge to grant her motion because “this is not any witness, but an expert,” and “because of the complexity,” she urged the judge to move forward in a manner that would be fair to her client, and to exclude the expert’s testimony in the jury trial.

Judge Dyer noted the timing was unfortunate, and will “give instruction to the jury indicating the late disclosure of the witness,” as a remedy.

